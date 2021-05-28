Stevenson Elementary School has a new principal.
Russellville Independent superintendent Larry Joe Begley announced late last week that Heather Carden has been named principal of Stevenson.
Carden has over 12 years educational experience at Horse Branch Elementary School with the Ohio County School System.
She received her Bachelors of Science, Masters in Educational Administration, and Rank I in Teacher Leader all from Western Kentucky University.
“I am beyond blessed with this opportunity to serve as instructional leader alongside fellow educators, students, and the community of Russellville,” Carden said. “I am most excited with the opportunity to get to know everyone, while building a positive school culture centered around student achievement, community involvement, and encouraging parent relationships.”
She has a drive for rigorous academia and an encouraging rapport with those with whom she works. Carden added that she is looking forward to inspiring students at R E Stevenson Elementary School, ensuring that every student has the opportunity and support to be the best he or she can be.
“Our Panther family is lucky to have Ms. Carden on our team...she has an infectious energy,” said RIS superintendent Larry Begley. “I am confident in her natural born leadership and I believe that the whole community will love the way she loves and supports her staff and kids.”
Begley also praised how serious the Stevenson site based decision making council took this principal selection process.
— Staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.