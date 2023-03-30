Jacquez Jones and DeAndre Square have been key fixtures for the Kentucky defense for at least the past two seasons, and now the standout linebackers are looking to make their mark at the next level.
The duo, who helped make the Wildcats’ defense one of the best all-around units in the nation in 2022, will be two of the 11 former players showing off their skills at UK’s NFL Pro Day on Friday in Lexington.
Though both know many scouts in attendance are coming to see some of Kentucky’s more highly-touted players like quarterback Will Levis and running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., they also see it as an opportunity to garner some attention on their own.
“I know it’s going to be a lot of people there because of Will, but you can’t really depend on who’s there,” said Jones, a 6-foot, 235-pound inside linebacker who played two seasons at UK after transferring from Mississippi. “You got to go out and do your thing. Some guys will be like, ‘Oh, there’s going to be more scouts, so I’ve got to do more than what I have to,’ when you really just got to go out there and do your thing.”
Last season at Kentucky, Jones totaled 37 tackles, 1.5 stops for loss and one pass breakup in seven outings as he battled a nagging foot injury. He returned for a fifth season due to the NCAA’s blanket COVID-19 waiver and was voted by coaches as a Preseason Third-Team All-SEC selection.
Jones was a team captain as well, following a senior campaign in which he led the team with 86 tackles, along with four pass breakups, 3.5 tackles for loss, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2021.
Now that he’s healthy, Jones feels better than he has in a long time — and he’s trying to enjoy the experience leading up to the NFL draft in late April.
“These last two nights, it’s been hard for me to sleep because I’m just sitting there thinking about it,” he admitted. “I’ve had this dream since I was 5. I really have a chance to go out there and live my dream. ... It’s surreal, but I know when tomorrow gets here, I’m going to be ready to go.
Jones, Square and fellow UK linebacker Jordan Wright, another pro day participant, all spent time recently working out in Arizona for preparation.
“It was kind of cool to have those guys with me,” said Square, a 6-1, 225-pound inside linebacker. “We’ve been through a lot here, and to prepare for the next level together, it made it a lot more fun, to push each other. I feel like this process has been amazing so far, ready to cap it off tomorrow.”
Square finished his UK career as a four-year starter, including a “super senior” campaign in 2022 in which he recorded 58 tackles, three pass breakups, three tackles for loss, a sack and an interception in nine games. For his career, Square racked up 302 tackles, 22.5 stops for loss, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three interceptions.
Though Square isn’t expected to be selected in the draft — and Jones has potential as a late-round pick, according to some analysts — both players know they can still make a mark as undrafted free agents.
“I’m just trying to show my competitive nature,” Square said of his mindset entering Friday. “Just show I can compete with other guys out there. That’s really the biggest thing for me.”
As for his UK career, Square is happy with the way things ended up — and the way the future is shaping up for the program.
“Knowing it was my last year, I took everything in — the home games, the away games,” said Square, who also battled an ankle injury midway through the 2022 season. “It was bittersweet getting injured, but I was happy with what I put out there.
“I was happy with the younger guys and what they did. That was important to me. I wanted to leave something here. We built something, I didn’t want it to fall apart. Seeing the young guys perform the way they did, it made me feel compete, so I was happy.”
In addition to Jones and Square, other UK pro day participants will include Levis, Rodriguez, Wright, defensive back Tyrell Ajian, punter Colin Goodfellow, offensive lineman Tashawn Manning, kicker Matt Ruffolo, and defensive backs Keidron Smith and Carrington Valentine. Fans can follow the action live on the SEC Network, with additional coverage from the NFL Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.