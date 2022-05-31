Chamber of Commerce Scholarship
The Logan County Chamber of Commerce will be presenting two high school seniors with the Women in Business and Men in Business Scholarship. Applicants must be high school seniors from Logan County High School or Russellville High School. Applications are due at the chamber office on the Russellville square by June 3, 2022, at 3 p.m.
Tuesday, May 31
South Logan Water Association
South Logan Water Association will have a special call meeting Tuesday, May 31st at 6 p.m. at the Adairville Fire Hall in Adairville.
June 2-5
400 Mile 68/80 Yard Sale
You can find more information on Facebook and Instagram at “400 Mile Sale” or 400milesale68 and the new website at 400mile.com. Director Tara Hall can be reached at 400milesale68@gmail.com with any questions or concerns.
June 3-4
Logan County Antique Engine & Tractor Show
The Logan County Antique Engine & Tractor Show will be held June 3-4 at the Logan County Extension Ag Complex, 255 John Paul Rd, Russellville. Featured tractors, engines, parts, a flea market, and more will be featured. For more information, contact 270-893-9528 or 270-847-2770.
2022 LC FRYSC Science Camp
Please join us for a fun-filled three-day camp in July that will include robotics, cooking, and rockets. The camp will be held on Monday, July 25; Tuesday, July 26; and Wednesday, July 27, at the Logan County Extension Office from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. This camp will be for upcoming 4th thru 6th graders (last year’s 3-5th). What a great way to end your summer before school starts back. Please visit the Stevenson Elementary Family Resource Center Facebook page to register. This is for both Logan County and Russellville School students.
Sunday, June 5
Positive Cowboy Jim Shelton
The Positive Cowboy Jim Sheldon will be in concert Sunday, June 5 at Duncan’s Chapel UMC, 3551 Duncan Chapel Road Auburn at 9:45 a.m. and at Eastside Baptist, 696 E. 7th St Russellville at 6 p.m. Both concerts are free. A love offering will be taken. Come be blessed by this great artist and servant of The Lord.
Wednesday, June 8
Russellville Chapter DAR Flag Day
The Russellville Chapter DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) will have their annual Flag Day luncheon on Wednesday, June 8 at 12 p.m. at the McCutchen Meadows home in Auburn. Ben and Katina Kemplin will be the hosts. The daughters are asked to notify Regent Shelly Greene by June 3 to get an accurate number coming. The Colonel Benjamin Logan Chapter SAR are invited to attend. Youth Citizenship awards will be presented to Emma Edler and May Ouansombath from LCHS and RHS. Former Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton will be the featured speaker. Daughters are requested to be there by 11:15 a.m. for the three memorials to be held out front at 11:30 a.m. before the luncheon begins.
Saturday, June 11
deGraffenried Chorale
The deGraffenried Chorale will resume its bi-annual concerts beginning June 11 at 7 p.m. at Russellville High School’s deGraffenried Auditorium with a program entitled Bringing Back the Music. As always, admission is free. All are welcome to attend.
Party on the Square
The Party on the Auburn Square Concert series will feature Hold Your Horses Band on Saturday, June 11 at 7 p.m. Come on out and bring a lawn chair and enjoy good family fun.
Shake, Ride & Roll Bike Event
The Shake, Ride & Roll Bike event at South Union Shaker Village, 896 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn will be held Saturday, June 11 at 7 a.m. For more information, contact 270-542-4167.
Sunday, June 12
Trinity Episcopal Anniversary
Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 316 South Main Street in Russellville, will celebrate its 186th anniversary on Sunday, June 12th.
{div} {/div}
Wednesday, June 15
Public Hearing Announced for Russellville Solar Project
A local public hearing in the matter of the Russellville Solar Project will be held Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 5 p.m. CDT, at the Logan County Public Library, 225 Armory Drive, Russellville, KY.
Saturday, June 18
Tractor Show at TSC
There will be a tractor show Saturday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Tractor Supply Company in Russellville. The event is being sponsored by Butler County Antique Engine & Tractor Club. You are invited to bring your tractors, engines, and lawnmowers. For more information, contact TSC at 270-726-8988.
June 18, 20-26
Logan County Fair
The Logan County Fair will be held at the Logan County Extension Campus, 255 John Paul Road, Russellville on June 18, 20-26.
The 2022 Logan County Fair Schedule
$10 Kick-off Saturday, Tuesday, and Wednesday
$15 Thursday-Saturday
(Details are tentative and subject to change)
Thursday, June 16: Teen/Queen Pageant Practice 5 p.m. (Big Meeting Room)
Friday, June 17: Teen/Queen Pageant Practice 5 p.m. (Big Meeting Room)
Saturday, June 18: Big Fair Kick-off Party
Quilt Show from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (quilt drop off will be Tuesday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 15)
Cloverville/4 H Exhibits (TBD)
Farmers Market (Pavilion)
Vendor Fair (TBD)
Teen/Queen Pageant 7 p.m. (Big Meeting Room)
Concessions (Ag Arena)
Inflatables (Ag Arena)
Music (TBD)
Wrestling 7 p.m. (Ag Arena)
Sunday, June 19 and Monday, June 20: No Activities
Tuesday, June 21: James Gang Carnival Rides 5 p.m.
Little Mr. & Miss Pageant 6 p.m. (Big Meeting Room)
Diaper Derby 7 p.m. (pavilion)
Inflatables, Robots, Concessions (Ag Arena)
Wednesday, June 22: Special Friends Day at the Fair 10 a.m.-Noon
James Gang Carnival Rides 5 p.m.
Family Fun Night (Ag Arena) Details coming soon
Emergency Services (Ag Arena)
Inflatables, Robots, Concessions (Ag Arena)
Thursday, June 23: James Gang Carnival Rides 5 p.m.
Special Needs Pageant 6 p.m. (Big Meeting Room)
Monster Truck Show 7 p.m. (Ag Arena)
Friday, June 24: James Gang Carnival Rides 5 p.m.
Truck & Tractor Pull 7 p.m. (Ag Arena)
Saturday, June 25: James Gang Carnival Rides 5 p.m.
Demolition Derby 7 p.m.
Monday, June 27-Thursday, June 30: Animal Shows
