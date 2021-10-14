Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ soccer team saw their season come to an end with their 5-0 loss to the Logan County Lady Cougars.
Franklin-Simpson sophomore goalkeeper Jayden Spears had 15 saves as Logan County scored all five of their goals in the 1st Half with seniors Kadyn Costello scoring four goals and one from Guilia Sperandio. Seniors Addie Corder had an assist with goalkeeper Brady Alsup saving both shots she faced on goal.
“The first half we kind of just jerked around at times and kind of felt like we didn’t really want to go through another game like this,” Kaydin Alexander said. “At halftime, we squashed that and held them scoreless. We played harder, tougher and with some determination.”
Lady Cats’ seniors: Alexander, Katie Eversole, Elsa Humphrey, Aubrey Taylor and Anna Walker played their final game of their career for the program.
“I’m going to miss the fun practices and trips on the road with the team. I’m going to miss playing with the girls, especially my seniors,” Humphrey said. “The season could have been better. We wanted to get to the region one more time so that we could have gone every year but it ended earlier than what we wanted. It’s sad that the five of us won’t be playing soccer together anymore.”
“Overall, we had a pretty rough season. Not very ideal of what you want your senior season to be,” Taylor said. “We had some good games where we worked hard and played together. We also had some games where we didn’t have a full effort.It is sad that this will be the last game I will play for this team.”
