Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday that President Biden was being inconsistent and political by extending the pandemic public-health emergency for another 90 days, and the travel mask mandate for at least 15 days, while announcing that he will lift the pandemic restriction that allows the U.S. to turn away seekers of asylum at national borders.
“Democrats are ending the Covid emergency for illegal immigrants but extending it for American citizens,” McConnell said in a press release. “Democrats are not basing their decisions on any smart strategy, coherent plan, or objective science. They pretend the pandemic justifies an endless freeze on student-loan payments despite the tightest job market in modern history, but not controlling who crosses our borders. They pretend that unelected public-health bureaucrats get to dictate economic policy and immigration policy, but they overruled the experts on the actually medical subject of booster-shot policies, causing multiple FDA scientists to resign in protest. When President Biden’s political advisers want to dictate policy, they do so freely, but when they want to duck accountability, they pretend they are powerless.
“This White House is using the pandemic as a pretext to shamelessly pick and choose liberal policies to advance. The effects will be functionally open borders while a state of emergency continues for Americans. Completely unacceptable.”
Al Cross is director of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based at the University of Kentucky, and an associate professor in the university’s School of Journalism and Telecommunications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.