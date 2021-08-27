All-Seasons Sports Pass
Call the Russellville High School front office to make an appointment to purchase an All-Seasons Sports Pass for $75 a person for the 2021-22 sports season. This pass is for Russellville High School home sporting events only.
Saturday, Aug. 28Open Hearts, Open Hands Food Distribution
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry of Lewisburg will be having their monthly food distribution on the fourth Saturday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the building on Hwy 431. Precautions are still being taken during this time.
Friday, Sept. 3Blood Drive
There will be a blood drive in the fellowship hall at New Friendship Baptist Church, 5030 Friendship Road, Auburn Friday, Sept. 3 from 12-6 p.m. This event is being sponsored by the Church Women United. Please call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter auburn19 to schedule an appointment or just drop by the church. All blood is separated into three divisions (shelf life): red cells (42 days), plasma (1-3 years), and platelets (5 days). Fifty% of Americans can give blood but only 5% of Americans do. Please give blood. You will be saving someone’s life.
Sunday, Sept. 5Anderson Reunion
There will be an Anderson reunion held Sunday, Sept. 5 at the Auburn Senior Center. Hope everyone can come. Meat and bread will be provided. Bring drinks and chips or a dessert. Lunch will be served at 12 p.m. Becky will have a few t-shirts ($15) and hats ($12) this year for sale. For more questions, call Becky at 270-202-0985 or Sharon at 270-847-8088.
Mayhew Reunion
The Mayhew reunion will be held Sunday, Sept. 5 at Stony Point United Methodist Church in Allen County nine miles east of Jct. of I-65 and Hwy. 100. The worship service will be at 9:45 a.m. with a potluck lunch at 12 p.m. along with a reunion presentation. For more information, contact Pat Vincent at 270-784-2669.
Saturday, Sept. 11Quality Car Show & Swap Meet
The 10th annual Quality Car Show & Swap Meet will be held Saturday, Sept. 11 at 8379 Huntsville Quality Road — Hwy 106. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the is a $10 entry fee. Door prizes will be given away starting at 11 a.m. Concessions will be sold. Categories include car, truck, tractor, motorcycle, best rat rod, and new this year the Jeep. For more information, contact Roger Tanner at 270-726-5155, Fred Tate at 270-755-5331, Reed Forgy at 270-847-6138, or Jeff Forgy at 270-847-5369. The rainout date will be Sept. 25, 2021.
Party on the Square
A Party on the Square will be held on the public square in Auburn at 7 p.m. Featured band is Hold Your Horses.
Friday, Saturday, Sept. 17 & 18Auburn Bluegrass Festival
Auburn will be hosting its annual Bluegrass Festival on Sept. 17 and 18 at the city’s park. This free admission event will be held rain or shine. Live bluegrass all day Saturday. All bands and musicians are welcome, Bring a chair. You can also park your RV for $15 per day with water and electricity (first come first serve). There are showers and restrooms on the grounds. Concessions and vendors will be present. For more information, contact James Dulworth at 270-725-0812.
Saturday, Sept. 18Tractor Show
A Tractor Show will be held Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 51 Sold Lane, Russellville. Sponsors for the event are the Butler County Antique Engine and Tractor Club and Haley Auctions and Reality. You are invited to bring your tractors, engines, and lawnmowers. For more information, call Haley Auctions at 270-726-2900, Tim Haley at 270-542-9175, Troy Dunn at 270-562-1184, or Roger Tanner at 270-726-5155.
Dock Trot
Lake Malone’s Dock Trot will be held Saturday, Sept. 18 from 2-7:30 p.m. Seven bands will be performing on the lake.
Saturday, Sept. 25Fish Fry & Gun Raffle
A Fish Fry & Gun Raffle fundraiser for Easton Scruggs will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 from 4-8 p.m. at the Auburn City Fire Department. Modern Woodman Financial will match up to $2,500 of money raised. A Glock 22 40 caliber, a Ruger 17hmr, and a CZ 12 gage automatic will be raffled off. Tickets cost $5 for 1 and $10 for 3. You do not need to be present to win. The first name drawn gets first pick, the second name drawn gets the second pick, and the third name drawn gets the remaining gun.
Farm to Fork
Auburn Historical Society will be hosting a Farm to Fork Dinner Saturday, Sept, 25 at 6:30 p.m. The meal will consist of all local ingredients from right here in our community. Simply Shellys Gourmet on the Go will be catering for us with Hardison’s farm-fresh meats providing the meat and Old Roots farm is graciously donating our table arrangements. So get ready for an awesome dinner located on our historical square downtown Auburn. Tickets are $40 a plate and will consist of three courses plus drinks. All proceeds will go to the Auburn Historical Society & Museum.
Friday, Sept. 24
LTC Connect Annual Meeting
We are excited to be planning an in-person annual meeting this year. It will be a bit later than our usual timing, so please mark your calendars for Friday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. at Logan County High School. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. We will send out our annual report around the first of September with more details.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Little Mr. & Miss Tobacco & Heritage Festival Pageant
Little Mr. & Miss Logan County Tobacco & Heritage Festival Pageant at the Russellville High School at 9 a.m. To register call 270-726-2206.
Road Rally
The annual Tobacco & Heritage Festival Road Rally will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. beginning at the historic Logan County Courthouse. To register call 270-726-2206.
Sunday, Sept. 26
September Sizzle & Fireworks Show
Help us to bring in fall with a bang at Auburn’s September Sizzle to be held Sunday, Sept. 26 from 6-10 p.m. at Auburn park. Fun for all ages and free inflatables for kids. There will be food trucks and pyrotechnics by Shock and Awe Pyro, LLC. The fireworks are sponsored by the City of Auburn and New Friendship Baptist Church.
Oct. 1-31
Hometown Haybale Trail
Logan County Tourism Presents the 6th annual county-wide Hometown Haybale Trail starting Oct. 1 and ending Oct. 31. The 2021 theme is “Favorite Movie.” For more information, contact the tourism office at 270-726-1678.
Oct. 8-10
Primitive Camp Meeting & Rendezvous
The annual Primitive Camp Meeting & Rendezvous at Red River Meeting House, 3008 Schochoh Rd, Adairville, begins at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, and ends Sunday, Oct. 10. Everyone is invited to come out and camp or stop by and join in the fun with primitive life as it was in the 1800s.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Party on the Square in Auburn
Party on the Square in Auburn with Wide Open Road performing at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.