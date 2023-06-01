Aiden Hughes, son of Danny and Staci Hughes and a junior at Logan County High School, earned the highest score possible American College Test -ACT- composite score of 36. On average, less than half of one% of students taking the ACT earn a top score. In the US high school graduating class of 2021, only 4,055 out of nearly 1.3 million graduates (around 0.313%) who took the ACT earned a composite score of 36.
The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1-36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores. Some students also take the optional writing test, but the score for that test is reported separately and is not included within the composite score.
A student scoring a 36 on the ACT test is both significant and rare. While test scores are just one of multiple criteria that most colleges consider when making admission decisions, Aiden’s score should prove helpful as he pursues his education and career goals.
