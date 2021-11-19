It’s no secret the Logan County Detention Center is overcrowded and the finger seems to be pointed at the Department of Corrections (DOC) by more than one.
On Tuesday, Nov. 9th, State Representative Jason Petrie addressed the Logan County Fiscal Court agreeing with jailer Phil Gregory, the local jail is experiencing overcrowding on the county side because the Department of Corrections is not fulfilling its statutory requirements of classifying inmates in a timely manner.
There are two sides to the detention center. One holds state inmates who have already been sentenced and classified and the other are county inmates waiting on the judicial process. Unfortunately, the local jail is having to house inmates who have already been sentenced on its county side awaiting classification to be moved. This is where the problem is, according to jailer Gregory, “The DOC is not classifying the inmates fast enough causing the one side of the jail to stay overcrowded.”
“I want to update you (fiscal court) quickly on this issue,” said Petrie. “I have stayed in contact with jailer Gregory several times over this and I’ve had the opportunity to have the DOC in front of me in committee and budget review sub-committees as well. Right now, the DOC is not classifying quickly enough felony inmates being held at the local jails. You have an arrest, have a felony conviction, and there is a required classification performed by the DOC. That clarification would simply do things like assess the inmate and give what level of security they should be held at, along with what programming is needed, whether it be a GED, parenting class, anger management, work skills, etc. Whatever they are supposed to assess and classify that inmate. The classification is then used to place that inmate in either a local jail or a state facility which would get those people moved to where they need to be.”
Petrie added that a lot of state inmates that might otherwise ordinarily be classified and moved out of the Logan County Detention Center, are not being classified in a timely manner and are just sitting there eating up space and eating up resources.
Petrie said he has asked the DOC at least four times on three separate committees if they were meeting their statutory requirements for classifications. He said the last meeting they finally said “no,” they were not. Petrie said he had told them he may be able to help but he has heard nothing from them since.
“It’s an issue. I want to make sure you know it,” said Petrie to the court. “I know how this impacts yall’s budgets. I think there may be some movement made — in case anyone is listening — in the budget to encourage DOC’s compliance. So whoever may show this to the DOC, you’re more than welcome. It’s being recorded I hope. I would highly suggest someone from DOC get in contact with me or my vice-chairman, or anyone else that works for me on staff, and help us work through this issue, or else we will work through it the best we can without that information. It’s always nice to be able to make a little public PSA to the DOC whenever we need to.”
Magistrate Tyler Davenport agreed with Petrie saying it does put a struggle on the jail. “Jailer Gregory, he’s busting out the seams on one side of the jail because he can’t move people,” said Devenport.
Jailer Phil Gregory gave a report Tuesday noting there were 141 inmates were in the county jail (91 on the county side and 51 on the state side. Out of those on the county side, 13 were unclassified and taking up space.
