Fire Hazard Season
Kentucky’s Spring Forest Fire Hazard season is in effect. Now through April 30 outdoor burning is limited to between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. if within 150 feet of a wooded or cropped area. Outdoor burning within the Franklin city limits still requires a burn permit. To obtain a free burn permit or for more information contact Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue at 270-586-7174 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
MARCH 4Tenderloin and Sausage Breakfast
New Salem Lodge is having a tenderloin and sausage breakfast on Saturday, March 4 from seven until 11 a.m. at the lodge hall in Gold City near Gold City Store. Tickets will be available at the door and are $10 each for the all you can eat meal. All first responders eat for free.
Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Community Health Fair
The 2023 Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Community Health Fair, presented by Med Center Health / The Medical Center at Franklin, will be held Saturday, March 4 at the F-S Middle School gym from 7 until 11 a.m. Admission is free. More than $700 worth of health screenings will be offered to the community free of charge. There will be door prizes.
Food Give Away
The next Simpson County Churches of Christ Food Give Away will be March 4th at the Harristown Church of Christ, 400 Pelham St, beginning at 8 am. Drive By and pick up. First come first served. Any questions call Food Bank Coordinator Annie Bland, 270-872-9293.
MARCH 10, 24, 31
Annual Fish Fry
Live the Proof will host its third annual fish fry fundraiser from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on March 10, March 24 and March 31 at the Cornerstone Building at 202 West Kentucky Avenue. Plates are $15 and include fried fish, baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies and dessert. Delivery is available. To place an order, contact Tammie McCory at 270-223-0505.
