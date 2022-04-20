Revered Dennis “Rev” O. Middleton, 94, of Jeffersonville, Ind., passed away April 12, 2022, at Clark Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, April 20 at 12 p.m. at Legacy Funeral Center. Burial followed at the Eastern Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Tuesday, April 19 from 3-8 p.m. and Wednesday, April 20 from 10 a.m. until service time.
