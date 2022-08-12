Nathaniel David “Dave” Downey, age 66, passed away, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at his residence in Auburn.
David was born on Feb. 9, 1956, in Fort Bragg, N.C., to the late Nathaniel London Downey and the late Ingeborg “Inge” (Mank) Downey. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Deborah Ann Downey, and brother, Rolf Otto Downey.
He is survived by two daughters, Brooke Danielle Downey and Rachael Nicole Downey of Elkton, Va.; three granddaughters, Ava, Raina, and Draya Downey of Elkton, Va.; one brother, James Lee Downey of Auburn, Ky.; two sisters, Loretta Joy Engler (Phillip) and Margaret Loraine Marshall (Butch), both of Auburn, Ky., and several nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Franklin-Simpson High School in 1974, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served in Vietnam. David was an ironworker by trade having worked in Cleveland, Ohio, and New York, N.Y. He was a God-fearing man who loved his Harley and his Chevy pickup truck.
Cremation has been chosen by the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
