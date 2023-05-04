MAY 4
Colonel Benjamin Logan Chapter Cookout
The 3rd annual Keith Burnett Colonel Benjamin Logan Chapter Cookout Fundraiser will be held Friday, April 28th at the Logan County Archives at 278 West 4th Street, Russellville around 11 a.m. A sack lunch will cost $7 and include a pork chop sandwich, a bag of chips, and a drink.
MAY 5Logan County Schools Preschool Screenings
Logan County Schools will soon be hosting preschool screenings for next school year’s (2023-24) preschoolers. Families must call 270-726-2436 to make an appointment.
May 6Russellville Rural Fire Department Fundraiser
The Russellville Rural Fire Department will be having its annual fundraiser on Saturday, May 6 at 5 p.m. at the Logan County Extension Office. There will be lots of fun and door prizes. Pork tenderloin with all the fixings will cost $8 and a kid’s hotdog plate will cost $4.
Adairville Fire Department FundraiserThe Adairville Fire Department will be having its annual fundraiser on Saturday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m. at Station 2 located at 11070 Nashville Road, Adairville. A meal of ribeye sandwich or hotdog with baked beans, coleslaw, chips, dessert, and drink will be available by donation only or $10 for a to-go plate. Tickets are currently being sold for a Kimber model 1911, with the drawing to be 6 p.m. on May 20th during the Strawberry Festival. Tickets are available for $5 each or 3 for $10 and are available from any of the firefighters.
Babysitting Classes
The Barren River District Health Department will be hosting a babysitting class on May 6 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Crittenden Drive Church of Christ, 260 Crittenden Circle, Russellville. Each session will have a break and snacks will be provided. For more information and to register, contact kathy.thweat@barrenriverhealth.org or bobbie.repsher@logan.kyschools.us
May 6, 13, 20Adairville Cardinal Jr. Pro Football and Cheerleading SignupsChildren ages 5-12 may sign up to play football or cheer for the fall season of Jr. Pro Football and cheerleading at the Adairvilee City Park pavilion from 2 — 4 p.m. Additional information may be found on the FaceBook page “Adairville Cardinals Jr. Pro Football and Cheer.
MAY 7
Auburn Rural Fire Department Annual Barbeque Luncheon/Business Meeting
The Auburn Rural Fire Department will host the 53rd Annual Barbeque Luncheon/Business Meeting on Sunday, May 7 at 12 p.m. at the Auburn Fire Station. All Auburn Rural Fire Department members and guests are invited to attend. Members are asked to bring a dessert.
MAY 8Russellville Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution Meeting
The Russellville Chapter DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) will have their May meeting at the Caldwell House, 151 East 6th Street Russellville on May 8 at 3 p.m. The program speaker will be Denise Shoulders on “More Investigative Genetic Genealogy.” Hostesses will be Bobbie Jean Burnett, Linda Hatler, and Jean Oberhausen. Members are reminded that June’s Flag Day Luncheon will be held at noon on June 12 at the Crittenden Drive Church of Christ building. Please RSVP. A fee will be due on this date payable during the meeting to Treasurer Marilyn Griffin. Anyone wishing to become a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution Russellville Chapter is welcome to attend this May meeting.
MAY 9Colonel Benjamin Logan Chapter Sons of the American Revolution Meeting
The Col. Benjamin Logan Chapter Sons of the American Revolution will be holding their monthly meeting at 278 Bores Rd., Russellville, at 6 p.m. All chapter members are encouraged to attend. Anyone interested in joining is invited to attend.
MAY 10LEAD/IDA MeetingsThe Logan Economic Alliance for Development (LEAD) will hold its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, May 10 at 7 a.m. in the Logan County Chamber of Commerce Meeting Room in the Harrison-Hite Building, 116 South Main Street, Russellville. The Logan Industrial Development Authority, (IDA) will hold its regular monthly meeting following the LEAD meeting. LEAD and IDA meetings are open to the public. All who live and/or do business in Logan County are welcome to attend. For more information, please call the LEAD office at 270-726-9575.
May 11, 25Cornhole Tournament at Auburn City ParkA cornhole tournament will begin Friday, April 27 at Auburn Park. Registration runs from 6-7 p.m., play begins after the bracket is set. The entry fee is $10 per player ages 12 and up, and $5 per player ages 11 and under. For additional information, visit “Bags of Fury Cornhole — (Auburn, KY)” FaceBook page.
May 12E-scrap DayThe next county E-scrap day will be on Friday, May 12 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Logan County Recycling Center, 1230 Morgantown Rd, Russellville. Items are free to bring except TVs and monitors, which will be $10 each. If you have a question about an item, you are welcome to bring it and ask.
MAY 13Strawberry Festival Event — Car Show 10 a.m. Auto & Tractor Show will be held at Adairville Square as part of the 75th Strawberry Festival. Awards for People’s Choice, Best of Show, and 1st, 2nd, and 3rd for Car, Truck, and Tractor. There will be raffle prizes and a 50/50 cash drawing. All makes and models are welcome. The cost is $20 for the first entry, $5 for each additional entry. by the same owner. Non-competing entry fee. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with FREE parking and admission. Vendors are welcome.
Strawberry Festival Event — Taste of Adairville
Taste of Adairville event, a part of the 75th Adairville Strawberry Festival, will take place at the Living Word Church in Adairville from 11 a.m — 1 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at Adairville City Hall, The Grapevine, or the Adairville Branch of Lewisburg Bank. Proceeds of this event will go towards this year’s Community Thanksgiving event.
MAY 15
Veterans Coalition of Logan County Kentucky at Logan County Public Library
Are you a U.S. military veteran or a family member? Do you need assistance with navigating the rabbit hole of applying for benefits and other compensation? Help is available to you at the Logan County Public Library today from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
MAY 18
Strawberry Festival Events
Carnival Rides are open as part of the 75th Adairville Strawberry Festival.
MAY 19
Strawberry Festival Events
Carnival and Vendors open as part of the 75th Adairville Strawberry Festival
MAY 20
Strawberry Festival Events — Baby Show 10 a.m., Adairville Elementary School
The baby show will take place at 10 a.m. at the Adairville Elementary School.
Strawberry Festival Parade
Logan County Clerk Saturday Hours
The Logan County Clerk’s Office, located at 229 W. 3rd St. Russellville, will be open on Saturday, April 29 for vehicle licensing and renewing tags only. If you have questions, you may call 270-726-6061 during regular office hours Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
ARC of Logan County
ARC of Logan County will meet Saturday, April 29 at the Logan County Public Library at 10 a.m. This is a meeting for parents, guardians, friends, and family of special needs children or adults who want to advocate, plan events, and provide support for this underserviced part of our community. Those outside of Logan County are welcome to attend as well. For more information, email arcoflogancounty@yahoo.com
