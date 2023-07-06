June 27, 2023, marks the one-year anniversary since driver licensing services in all 120 counties transferred from circuit court clerks to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, ushering in more convenient options for Kentuckians to handle their licensing needs.
Next-level licensing services include the following new benefits:
Online appointment scheduling
Online and mail-in renewals
Change name or address by mail
Choice of four-year or 8-year licenses
Choice of standard or REAL ID card version
Access to any regional office
Scheduled Pop-up driver licensing visits in counties without an office
“Since the transfer of services, we’ve been able to offer more convenient options to Kentuckians, like online renewal, that save time and trips to offices,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We also have staff who can now travel to communities struck by natural disasters to help survivors replace IDs critical to recovery.”
There are 32 Driver Licensing Regional Offices across the state dedicated to driver licenses, permits and state IDs. If a county doesn’t have a regional office, licensing staff schedule pop-up visits that offer all the services provided at a permanent office. Depending on population, each eligible county gets at least two pop-up visits per year. In 2023, almost half of the 215 scheduled visits have taken place. A schedule is available here.
Additionally, current holders of standard ID, REAL ID, motorcycle license, or state ID can renew or request name and address changes by mail.
Since June 27, 2022, 1.2 million credentials have been issued by KYTC. Since the gradual transfer of services to regional offices began, nearly 372,000 license or ID holders opted to renew online, and more than 43,000 Kentuckians renewed by mail.
To better serve Kentuckians, by July, all 32 regional offices will be piloting Saturday morning hours from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. once a month. A list of all office locations and hours of operation is available online.
“We have succeeded in a complete overhaul of how we serve the public,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. “In addition to helping Kentuckians skip a trip to renew a card, we’re seeing more people choose to be REAL ID ready by opting for a card version that will maintain air travel and military base entry once federal enforcement takes effect.”
Currently, 21% of Kentuckians with state-issued driving and identification credentials have a REAL ID version. Federal REAL ID enforcement begins May 7, 2025. If your driver’s license or ID card doesn’t display a star icon, you will not be able to use it to fly domestically, enter military bases, or enter select federal buildings.
Review a list of valid proof documents needed to obtain a REAL ID before scheduling an appointment. First-time REAL ID card holders must apply in person.
All driver testing continues to be overseen by the Kentucky State Police.
