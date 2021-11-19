Harvest closing
The harvest, located on E 4th Street in Russellville will be closing its doors as of Saturday, Nov. 20th at 3 p.m. Owners Tony and Leslie Dunning has announced the closing saying they will be retiring and intend to travel the country. Stop in to wish them well and buy all the meat in their coolers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.