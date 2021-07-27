Festival on the Square vendors could win free booth space
The Festival on the Square, presented by Graves Gilbert Clinic, will be held Sept. 17 and 18. The annual Arts & Craft Show will be held Saturday, Sept. 18.
Vendors registering by July 31 could win a free booth space for this year’s show. This excludes food vendors.
For more information, contact the Gallery on the Square at 270-586-8055 or email@galleryonthesquare.org
Historical Society hosting ‘Trial of the Century’ escape room game
The Simpson County Historical Society is hosting “Trial of the Century,” an escape room game at the old Simpson County Courthouse on Friday July 30 and Saturday July 31 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. To make a reservation, call 270-306-9043. The cost is $15 per person and the event is benefiting the historical society.
