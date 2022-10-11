Betty Allen, 75, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Saturday, Oct. 08, 2022, at the Hospice House of Southern KY in Bowling Green, Ky.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Lewisburg. Burial will follow at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Russellville, Ky. Visitation will begin Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 5-8 p.m. at Summers and Son Funeral Home and Thursday, Oct. 13 at the church from 11 a.m. until time of service.
