Dona Mae Hildabrand, 83, of Lewisburg, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.
Funeral services will be on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Price Funeral Home, Inc. located at 252 E. Green St., Lewisburg with Bro. Stony Hildabrand officiating. Burial will follow in the Beechland Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until time of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.