Franklin-Simpson Lady Cat cross country runners senior Ivana Huffines and junior Cheyenna Neal competed in the 2022 KHSAA Cross Country State Championships presented by IK Healthcare last Friday at the Bourbon County Cross Country Course in Paris, Ky. last Friday afternoon.
There were 225 runners who competed in the Class 2-A 5,000 meter run where Neal finished 115th overall with a time of 23:36.24 and Huffines finished 123rd with an overall time of 23:43.97.
“I am glad I was able to make it that day to run,” Cheyenna Neal said. I was not familiar with this course but my goal was to beat the time I had at region. It was fun to run this course and I am hoping more girls will come out and run cross country because for my senior year, I would like the whole entire team to get to run at state.”
“This was my first ever state cross country meet and it was intimidating walking in there and seeing all of the girls that I will be running with,” Ivana Huffines said. “I just kept saying that this group is the best of the best runners from all over the state. I had so much excitement and getting to run with this group was wonderful. It was definitely challenging with all of the hills I had to run but when I finished, I felt so accomplished and proud, and to end the season that way was wonderful. I am so thankful.”
Scott Lady Eagles’ junior Maddie Young won the individual Class 2-A championship with an overall time of 18:41.98 while Lexington Catholic Lady Knights won the overall team championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.