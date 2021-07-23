Dana Lynn Stinnett Slaton, 46, of Caldwell County, passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at her home.
Dana was born on July 5, 1975, in Livingston County to her mother, Paula Marie Long Stinnett and late father, Kenneth Baldwin Stinnett. She graduated from Livingston Central High School in the Class of 1993 and attended Ogden Methodist Church in Princeton.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Gary Allen Slaton; one sister, Tina Shockley of Carlton, Ga.; one brother, Nicky Dale Smith and fiance, Tamara Orr Perdew, of Melber; and her two beloved dogs, Hazel and Orville.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her infant brother, Kenneth Brent Stinnett.
Memorial graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Dycusburg Cemetery with Bro. Jim Shuck officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.