Saturday, July 2Auburn Cruise-In
The City of Auburn will host its annual Cruise-In on Saturday, July 2 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the city’s park. There will be door prizes and cash for entries. Free beans and cornbread for all entries and their families. Bring your lawn chairs and come check out the cars and motorcycles, and just relax and listen to the oldies by the creek. For more information, contact Kelly Bond at 270-772-3158.
Monday, July 4
Kiddie Parade
The Bob and Joyce Guion Annual 4th of July Kiddie Parade will be held Monday, July 4th beginning at 9:30 a.m. on West 8th Street in Russellville near the SEEK museum. The parade begins at 10 a.m. All children are invited to decorate their bikes, trikes, wagons, etc., and join in this honored tradition celebrating our nation’s independence. Please no motorized vehicles. parent participation is encouraged. Refreshments will be served. This year’s sponsors for the event are the members of the Colonel Benjamin Logan Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Thunder Over Lewisburg
The 8th annual 4th of July Thunder Over Lewisburg will be held Monday, July 4th at the Lewisburg Park. Clacy White, pyrotechnician, and his crew will be shooting a beautiful display of fireworks. Come join this free event.
Friday, July 8
Blood Drive
Church Women United will be hosting a blood drive Friday, July 8 from 12-6 p.m. at the New Friendship Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Please call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter auburn19 to schedule an appointment or just drop by the church.
Saturday, July 9
Auburn Concert Series
Come join in the party on the Auburn square at 7 p.m. and enjoy the music of Tyrone Dunn & Kin-Foke. This is a free event.
LC FRYSC Science Camp
Please join us for a fun-filled three-day camp in July that will include robotics, cooking, and rockets. The camp will be held on Monday, July 25; Tuesday, July 26; and Wednesday, July 27, at the Logan County Extension Office from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. This camp will be for upcoming 4th thru 6th graders (last year’s 3-5th). What a great way to end your summer before school starts back. Please visit the Stevenson Elementary Family Resource Center Facebook page to register. This is for both Logan County and Russellville School students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.