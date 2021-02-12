Funeral services for David Edward Shader, age 85, will be held on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Hunt Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Bradford Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Friday, Feb. 12 from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Shader, a resident of Bradford, Tenn. passed away Saturday, Feb. 6 in Jackson, Tenn. at the hospital.
Mr. Shader was born in Logan County, Ky. to the late John H. Shader and Cora Pursley Shader on June 28, 1935.
Mr. Shader served in the United States Navy Medical Corp for 20 years, which included two tours of duty with the United States Marines in Okinawa, Japan serving aboard the USS Plymouth Rock, LSD-29, and others.
He and his wife, Janice Cordell Shader, married in Dec. 1959. They moved from Arizona to Bradford, Tenn. two years ago.
Mr. Shader is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janice Cordell Shader of Bradford, Tenn.; three sisters, Oma Nell Bertram, Velma Heltsley, and Carolyn Perkins of Kentucky; two special nieces, Marilyn Bethune of Alabama and Vivian Burton of Tennessee; one niece, Doris Ann Heltsley of Nevada, plus several nephews.
Hunt Funeral Home LLC is honored to serve the family of David Edward Shader.
