An abuse case that began in 2020 in the southern end of Logan County has been approved for felony mediation.
On Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, Marvin and Laura Reynolds, of the Schochoh community, were approved for mediation by Circuit Judge Joe Hendricks with the case being continued to May 4, 2023.
Felony mediation provides an out-of-court and timely procedure to process felony cases through the judicial system. Mediation allows for a facilitated conversation between the prosecutor and the defendant regarding the defendant’s case. The process is voluntary. Either side can request that the judge refer the case for mediation. The judge has to approve the request. If the case is not resolved in mediation, then it will be set for trial.
According to Commonwealth Attorney Neil Kerr, mediation is raised frequently in a wide variety of cases. It has become even more common across the Commonwealth due to the backlog of jury trials created as a result of COVID restrictions that prohibited jury trials during portions of 2020 and 2021.
The Reynolds were arrested in April 2020 after an investigation led by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department and Logan County Department of Community Based Services found evidence that the couple’s adopted 12-year-old son had been abused. The investigation followed after the juvenile ran away from home Tuesday, April 14, 2020, and was subsequently found after a search by emergency personnel. According to the arrest warrant, the couple did not report their son was missing until three and a half hours after he was gone from the home.
The Reynolds were indicted by a Logan County Grand Jury on July 10, 2020, for criminal abuse, first degree — against a vulnerable victim in a continuing course of conduct; criminal abuse, first degree; unlawful imprisonment, first degree, and wanton endangerment, first degree.
According to their indictments
Between June 3, 2013, and April 14, 2020, in Logan County, Marvin and Laura Reynolds committed the offense of criminal abuse, first degree — against a vulnerable victim in a continuing course of conduct when on two or more occasions intentionally abused a minor child by causing cruel confinement and or punishment while said child was less than 12-years of age and while the child was physically or mentally helpless.
That between June 3, 2013, and April 14, 2020, in Logan County, Marvin and Laura Reynolds committed the offense of unlawful imprisonment, first degree when they restrained the liberty of a child under circumstances which exposed the child to a risk of serious physical injury.
That between June 3, 2013, and April 14, 2020, in Logan County, Marvin and Laura Reynolds committed the offense of wanton endangerment, first degree when they under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, wantonly engaged in conduct which created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to a minor child.
