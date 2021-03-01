Attorney General Daniel Cameron today joined over 100 federal, state, and local agencies and organizations in recognizing the 23rd annual National Consumer Protection Week (NCPW), February 28 — March 6, 2021.
The Attorney General’s Office of Consumer Protection protects Kentuckians from deceptive business practices by enforcing the Kentucky Consumer Protection Act and seeking restitution and civil penalties when the Act is violated. The Office brings lawsuits on behalf of Kentuckians to deter bad business practices and obtain civil penalties, restitution, and injunctive relief. Last year, the Office of Consumer Protection recovered more than $28 million on behalf of Kentuckians for consumer protection violations.
The Office also receives consumer complaints related to unlawful business practices and helps Kentuckians resolve these complaints through mediation. In 2020 alone, the Office obtained $531,579.62 in restitution for Kentucky citizens by mediating complaints between consumers and businesses. To request assistance in resolving a consumer complaint, Kentuckians may file a consumer mediation request online or call our Consumer Protection Division at (502) 696-5389.
The Office of Consumer Protection works closely with the Office of Senior Protection to alert consumers to potential fraudulent business practices and scams. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Offices worked together to create an online scam complaint form to make it easier for consumers to report the rising number of scams related to the pandemic. Kentuckians who encounter a suspected scam can report it to the Attorney General’s office by visiting ag.ky.gov/scams or by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-432-9257.
The Office of Senior Protection also issues consumer alerts and offers virtual scam events to warn consumers about the latest scam trends. Most recently, the Office alerted Kentuckians to potential scams related to COVID-19 vaccines.
Kentuckians wishing to receive consumer alerts from the Office of the Attorney General may sign up here. To learn more about upcoming scam events or to request the Office of Senior Protection speak at a scam event, visit the Attorney General’s website.
During National Consumer Protection Week, Attorney General Cameron will highlight consumer protection information on his official Facebook and Twitter pages. To learn more about the Attorney General’s work to protect Kentucky consumers, visit ag.ky.gov.
