Taken from a newspaper clipping from Suzy Payne, date not listed. “With Messrs, Geo. R. Beall, J. Cap Morton, H. M. Caldwell, Gran, and O. A. Clark, we attended Esquire Clark’s Court at Auburn, on last Friday.
Messrs. Clark, Roberts & Clark, being sportingly inclined carried their guns with them and spent the greater part of the day shooting rabbits. They succeeded in killing thirty-four of the long-eared victims.
The other gentlemen having business to attend to in the village, spent the day there listening to the eloquence of the legal orators, Attorneys Samuel Crewdson, S. Ambler Bass, Moses R. Turner, and M. R. Moore, and talking to friends and acquaintances.
During the day we visited the Paragon Mill — run by Messrs. Gordon & Griffith. This mill has lately been fitted up and started and is now doing a fine business and is giving entire satisfaction.
We also called in and looked through Mr. G. W. Davidson’s Bank — found it fitted up with all the latest improvements. We visited all the business houses of various kinds, and found the proprietors and their employees all busy.
Late in the afternoon, we noticed an army of young folk and children passing through the different streets, and we were informed that they were pupils of Auburn High school. Judging from the group this Institution must be in a flourishing condition.
Everything considered (the lock-up included) we are constrained to believe that Auburn is in a flourishing way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.