I’ve never been one who has been able to sleep in. Even on weekends or days, when I don’t need to get up early, I just can’t do it. I don’t need a snooze button and seldom does an alarm wake me up anymore.
Some people it seems could stay in bed all day if it weren’t for work, school, or other obligations.
Have you ever noticed how motivated you are to get up early if you are leaving on vacation, going to a ballgame, hunting, fishing, or doing other things you enjoy doing?
What if we set a goal or desire to create a unique purpose for our lives each day? What if we tried to leave some positive impact on the world each day?
When we sleep the day away, we are denying ourselves the satisfaction of fulfilling our purpose and being a positive impact. The more time we stay in bed the less time we have to reach our goals and desires for our life.
God has given you a new day and you deserve to experience each minute in order to fulfill your purpose, and to praise and glorify Him for blessing you with it. Get up and enjoy life.
