Logan County Middle School Cheer TryoutsLogan County Middle School Cheer will be having two days of practice for all 6th, 7th, and 8th graders that are wanting to cheer. The practices and try-outs will be held at Logan County High School. Practices will take place on Friday, July 16th from 3-6 p.m. and on Saturday, July 17th from 9-11 a.m. Try-outs will take place on Sunday, July 18th, from 2-4:30 p.m. All those trying out must have a copy of their current KHSAA physical with them. All information on the physicals must be filled out and signed to participate. Please make sure this is done before you arrive. Athletes must attend both days of practice. If you are unable to attend the dates scheduled, please contact one of the LCMS Cheer coaches ASAP. Please contact one of the LCMS coaches with any questions. Kristy Cartas: Kristy.cartas@logan.kyschools.us; Hope Strode: hope.strode@logan.kyschools.us; Courtney Wright: wright2cb@gmail.com, or Shannon Hammer: Shannon.hammer@logan.kyschools.us.
Wednesday, July 14
Adult Craft Kit Pick Up
Grab your craft kit for the week. The Logan County Public Library will have them at the Russellville Park, weather permitting, beginning today at 9 a.m.
Thursday, July 15
Planning Commission Meeting
Because of the passing of the Planning Commission Chairman, John Cates, the regularly scheduled meeting the first Thursday (July 1) changed to meet July 15th regular time and place — 6 p.m. in the Chamber of Commerce meeting Room.
Monday, July 19
Teen Craft Kit Pick Up
Stop by any branch of the Logan County Public Library and pick up your teen craft kit! Today beginning at 10 a.m.
Youth Craft Kit Pick Up
Pick up your weekly craft pack today from the Logan County Public Library! All consumables provided. Scissors, markers, & glue can be provided on request. At all branches, while supplies last. Starting today at 10 a.m.
Wednesday, July 21
Adult Craft Kit Pick Up
Grab your craft kit for the week. The Logan County Public Library will have them at the Russellville Park, weather permitting, beginning today at 9 a.m.
Saturday, July 24
Open Hearts, Open Hands Food Distribution
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will be having its monthly food distribution on Saturday, July 24 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Food distribution is on the fourth Saturday of every month. Located at 717 South Main Street, Lewisburg.
Monday, July 26
Teen Craft Kit Pick Up
Stop by any branch of the Logan County Public Library and pick up your teen craft kit! Today beginning at 10 a.m.
Youth Craft Kit Pick Up
Pick up your weekly craft pack today from the Logan County Public Library! All consumables provided. Scissors, markers, & glue can be provided on request. At all branches, while supplies last. Starting today at 10 a.m.
Aug. 5-8
8th of August Celebration
Emancipation August 8th Celebration will be held Aug. 5-8 in Russellville. For more information, call 270-725-1839.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Dog Days of Summer
The Dog Days of Summer will be held in downtown Auburn from Aug. 13-14. For more information, call 270-542-7877.
Glow in the Park 5K Run/Walk
There will be a Glow in the Park 5K Run/Walk held Thursday, Aug. 13 at the McCutchen Coke Auburn Park. Check-in is at 6 p.m. The run/walk begins at 7 p.m. For more information, call 270-542-7877.
Friday, Aug. 14
Dog Days of Summer Concert
The Dog Days of Summer Concert featuring Maceo will be held Friday, Aug, 14 at 3 p.m. on the Auburn public square. No Deposit Band will perform at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11Party on the Square
A Party on the Square will be held on the public square in Auburn at 7 p.m. Featured band is Hold Your Horses.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Dock Trot
Lake Malone’s Dock Trot will be held Saturday, Sept. 18 from 2-7:30 p.m. Seven bands will be performing on the lake.
