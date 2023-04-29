Junius Evan Foor, 77, of Daytona Beach, Fla., passed away at Halifax Hospital on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
He was better known by family and friends and “Junebug.” Born in Russellville, Oct. 6, 1945, to the late Harry and Luci P. Foor. He was preceded in death by a brother, William E. Foor; grandson, Garrett B. Higdon; and grandparents, Bertram B. and Elizabeth P. Foor, and William H. and Catherine T. Petri.
Junius spent his formative years in Hopkinsville, where he graduated from Hopkinsville High School in 1963. He was an avid golfer and played on the high school team for three years. He served in the military and was stationed at Fort Campbell with the 101st Airborne from 1964 to 1968 as a paratrooper. There he met his first wife, Anne “Libby” Stinson and they were married Dec. 27, 1964. They have one daughter, Lisa Foor Higdon.
Junius left Hopkinsville in 1980 and settled in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla., where he started a successful business called Junebug’s Parkin Markin. He enjoyed playing golf, cards, watching NASCAR and was a member of the local Daytona Corvette Club.
Juniius was known around town as a kind-hearted, gentle soul. His neighbors remember him as laid back with a southern drawl. He lived many years are Ocean’s West, where he could look over the ocean.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Foor Higdon of Louisville; sister-in-law, Mary M. Foor of Owensboro; niece, Deborah Foor Baker and her husband John of Huntersville, N.C.; and great nephew, John Ryan Baker of Huntersville, N.C.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 13 at 1016 South Main Street from 2-7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.