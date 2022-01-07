Every ten years state lawmakers have to use census population data to redraw district lines for the state House, Senate, and Congressional Districts. House Republicans have released the three new maps in the past week and they are in the process of passing them into law.
State Sen. Whitney Westerfield will be seeing his district undergo a drastic change, assuming the new redistricting maps drawn up by the Republican senators are passed into law, as expected this week.
Going forward, the Republican Westerfield will be representing Christian, Muhlenberg, and Caldwell counties. He will be losing Logan and Todd counties, which has been a part of his district since he got to Frankfort in 2013.
“It’s a bittersweet change,” Westerfield said, “Obviously I’m excited about meeting the folks in my new district, but I’m heartbroken to be losing Logan and Todd counties. I have invested a lot of me into the people of Logan and Todd and I’m not going to abandon them. I’m going to certainly represent Muhlenberg and Caldwell, but because of the time I’ve invested in Logan and Todd — they won’t be able to vote for me, but they can count on me as a voice for them here in Frankfort.”
Senator Mike Wilson, representing District 32 since 2011 which includes all of Warren County and the city of Bowling Green, will now, if the maps are passed, take on Logan County along with Simpson and Todd Counties.
“I am excited about the prospect of representing the people of Logan County if the redistricting maps are approved as written. I have friends and have done business there and would be honored to be a voice for the people of Logan County.”
Wilson was elected as the Senate Majority Caucus Whip in September of 2017. He serves as a member of the Senate Standing Committees on Education; Transportation; Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection; Economic Development, Tourism, and Labor; the Senate Committee on Committees; and the Rules Committee. Senator Wilson is also a member of the Legislative Research Commission, the Public Pension Oversight Board, and the Education Assessment and Accountability Review Subcommittee.
Senator Wilson was born in New Albany, Miss., and grew up in Memphis, Tenn. In December of 1972, he joined the United States Marine Corps serving his country for 8½ years. Upon his honorable discharge from the Marines in July of 1981, he attended college at California State University at Fullerton and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.
Senator Wilson moved his family to Bowling Green in 1993 where he helped establish a small church and worked with the local Christian Radio Station to start a community-wide event known as Harvest Festival. In October of 1994, Mike began working for Bowling Green Community Broadcasting, Christian Family Radio, as the Promotions Director and Business Partnership Director. Wilson owns a consulting company, The Wilson Group, LLC. He provides consulting services to businesses in the areas of management, marketing, and workforce solutions.
Mike and his wife, Cammie have six children, Michael Jr., Dawn, Sam, Grace, Jessie, and Mary Catherine. Mike and Cammie attend Hillvue Heights Church in Bowling Green.
Most all state senators saw their districts change, some more drastically than others, but Westerfield said he thought the state senate map was fairly drawn.
“I haven’t looked at the Jefferson and Fayette counties too closely, but I know the map is constitutionally sound — because the population marks were hit,” Westerfield said. “Out west — there was not much way to do it, other than the way it was drawn.”
The Christian County state senator was less enthused about the U.S. Congress redistricting map that was presented by his party, which has the first district (which includes Christian, Trigg, and Todd counties) stretching from the westernmost part of the state all the way to Franklin County in central Kentucky.
“I’m a little disappointed in that map, because of the first congressional district,” Westerfield said. “Hickman, Ky., is closer to Little Rock than Frankfort. The first district was gerrymandered the way it was already and this proposed map makes it worse.”
Westerfield said that unless there is a change to the first congressional district, “I’m probably a no vote on the congressional map — it shouldn’t push so far east into the state.”
He added that he is in the minority of his party when it comes to the congressional map, though. Westerfield said that he expects all three maps — the state representative map unveiled last week, as well as the state senate and congressional maps — to pass both houses of the state legislature this week.
“We anticipate sending those to the governor on Saturday,” Westerfield said. “Whether or not he will sign them — I don’t know,”
Because the district boundaries are being changed now, legislation extending the filing deadline for candidates is also expected to be passed quickly.
“I think that one is going to get rushed through even faster,” Westerfield said.
The deadline for candidates to register is this Friday, but Westerfield said the extension could be passed into law as early as Thursday, which would give candidates both at the state level and local level more time to register to run for office in light of the changing maps.
“All of this could have been avoided if the governor had called us into a special session,” Westerfield said.
Jason Petrie will still be representing Logan County in the House. His district changed slightly losing a portion of western Warren County that used to be in his district and picking up a portion of northeast Christian County.
OJ Stapleton of the Ky New Era contributed to this story.
