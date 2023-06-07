Mrs. Yvonne Lee Heady, age 87 of Portland, Tenn., went to her Heavenly home on Friday, May 26, 2023. Mrs. Yvonne was born on Aug. 26, 1935, in Portland, Tenn. to the late Oscar and Opal Lee.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. Heady; granddaughter, Melissa Lyon, and infant brother, Bobby Gene Lee.
She is survived by her children, Kevin (Denise) Williams, Katrice Williams, and Kyla Morales; brother, Ronnie (Carol) Lee; grandchildren, Travis Williams, Jason (Jamie) Kondracki, Kevin (Connie) Kondracki, Kaylee Mann, and Logan (Ashley) Morales; 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Mrs. Yvonne was a native Portland girl, moving a couple of times but always returned back home. She owned and operated Luv-Lee Creations for 24 years. She enjoyed helping others, talking to people, and doing charity work with various organizations. When she wasn’t helping others or organizing fundraisers, she could be found painting, crafting, writing poetry, or playing Bingo. She was a member of the Eastern Star for 57 years. She was a friend to all and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 29th at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Sellars Family Heritage at Portland with Bro. Tom Binford officiating. Interment will be at Old Brush Cemetery with Shane Lyon, Nathan Kondracki, Jason Kondracki, Kenny Harris, Travis Williams, and Logan Morales serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be Sunday, May 28th from 3-7 p.m. and Monday, May 29th from 10 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m. Eastern Star Service will be Sunday, May 28th at 7 p.m.
Arrangements by Sellars Family Heritage at Portland, 610 N. Broadway Street, Portland, TN 37148. (615)325-5010, obit line (615)325-9725. Online condolences can now be made at www.sellarsfh.com.
