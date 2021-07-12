Rebecca Lynne Creager Deatherage was an extraordinarily talented, multi-faceted and much beloved daughter, mother, sister and friend.
A native Californian, she was the New Year’s Baby of 1951 in Tulare, California, and, soon after a family move, was raised in Kentucky where she was a graduate of Lafayette H.S., Lexington, and went on to earn her Associate Degree in psychology at the University of Kentucky.
Concurrently, she became a licensed cosmetologist and worked in several fashionable salons. She was prolific as a writer, artist, and caterer. As a writer, she wrote several non-fiction novels as well as published poetry and two children’s audio books. As an artist, she pioneered a sculpture-on-canvas technique and had several commissions for her work both here and in Europe. Although she catered many large events, she was best known and loved for her extravagant family dinners. Besides her other accomplishments, Rebecca also toured throughout Europe for ten years as a featured soloist and was commissioned to write the lyrics for the official FIFA song in Frankfort, Germany. She was a popular print model for shoots in the Caribbean, Dallas and Louisville, but considered her greatest accomplishment raising four beautiful and talented girls.
Rebecca passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family, July 10, 2021.
She is survived by her father, Dr. Westel Creager, brother, Ron Creager, daughters Kelly Deatherage Putty (Shane), Kristi Deatherage Johnson (Will), Kasey Deatherage Hauret (Matt), and Karson Deatherage Reid (Richard), 22 grand-children and namesake, Rebecca, her great-grand-daughter.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Carnegie Library, Hopkinsville, Friday, July 16, 5-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation, in Rebecca’s name, to OrdinaryHero.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.