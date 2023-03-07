Despite the warnings ahead of time for severe thunderstorms and high winds Friday, March 3rd, Logan Countians were shocked at what blew into the community, destroying numerous properties and taking a life.
At an unseasonably high of 71 degrees Friday, winds of over 50 miles per hour hit Logan and surrounding counties resulting in damaged power lines and loss of electricity for some throughout the weekend into this week. Electric company crews have been working through the weekend and into the week to restore power to thousands of customers on the Pennyrile, Warren Rural Electric, and Russellville Electric Plant Board grids. As of Monday morning, Pennyrile had a little over 3,000 customers still without power with Warren Rural Electric reporting 8,600 customers without power according to its outage map. As of Sunday, the Russellville Electric Plant Board informed its customers that they have restored everyone’s power.
“I would like to thank our community for all the patience and support shown over the weekend,” said David Vowell, General Manager of Russellville Electric Plant Board. “Our entire EPB staff came together and worked for each and every one of our customers. I’ve been in this industry 34 years, and one of the worst storms during my service was the ice storm in 2009. In my opinion, Friday’s weather left us in a situation ranking very closely with that year.”
Brent Gilkey, Vice President of Member Services and Communications for Pennyrile Electric Coop said he thinks this storm ranks pretty high in the 23 years he has been with Pennyrile. “If we measure this against the 2009 ice storm, this is one of the worst in Pennyrile history as far as members affected,” said Gilkey. “We may have seen more as far as damage to the system with the 2009 ice storm, but nowhere near the amount of outages brought by this storm. We had over half our membership without power Friday as a result. We were about 26,000 without power Friday afternoon.”
Gilkey reported Pennyrile crews have been out since Friday and have rotated around the clock working to restore power to its customers. “We have over 100 additional line techs from Oklahoma, Missouri, and Tennessee helping out and working in the field with our personnel to restore power,” Gilkey said. “I can tell you a lot of our own employees are dealing with outages themselves at home, and with their family and friends. They have all stepped up and their priority is getting power back to our members.”
Extending his gratitude, Gilkey thanks the other Coops and additional contractors working on the Pennyrile system. “It’s times like these where working as a Coop, we help each other. One of the main principles of a Coop is working cooperatively with one another,” Gilkey said.
The damage seen all over Logan County included power lines draping roadways, countless trees uprooted, and extensive roof damage. However, the most devastating result of this storm was the lives lost.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department reported a storm-related death in the Hollow Bill community. According to the sheriff’s department, just before 4 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Lewisburg Road to a report of a vehicle being struck by a falling tree. Bobby Junior Brown, 62, of Lewisburg, and passenger, Thelma Costelow were stopped in traffic due to the Lewisburg Fire Department cutting a tree that had fallen across the roadway. A large tree on the west side of Lewisburg Road fell across the top of the vehicle Brown and Costelow were in. Costelow was transported to the Medical Center in Bowling Green for unknown injuries. Brown had to be extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased from the injuries he sustained.
A life was lost in Simpson County Friday at approximately 1 p.m. on Pilot Knob Road in Auburn. According to the Simpson County Sheriff’s Department, David Ramsey, 68, was pronounced deceased after being struck by a large metal carport that became mobile during the storm.
All of Logan County’s emergency services responded throughout the day Friday, into the weekend, and into this week including all fire departments, law enforcement, Logan County Emergency Management, Logan County Search & Rescue, Logan County Emergency Communications Center, Logan County EMS, Logan County Chaplins, and numerous citizens who helped and are helping not only clear roadways but cut debris out of roads, streets, and off of houses and buildings.
“Thank goodness things have slowed down a bit,” said Terry Cole, Director of Logan County’s Search & Rescue. “There is so much damage caused by the storm and winds as a result, it will take a while to get to it all. There have been hundreds of trees blown over, buildings on fire, electric lines down, and barns, buildings, and homes that have suffered damage.”
“There is damage all over the county,” said Rodney Harkleroad, Director of Logan County Emergency Management.
Soon after Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency for Kentucky, Harkleroad, and Judge-Executive Phil Baker declared a State of Emergency in Logan County.
Judge Baker said, “The damage Logan County has sustained has been detrimental to the county and our citizens. There have been lots of trees down, homes and businesses damaged, but most importantly a life has been lost while many others have suffered injuries. I am very appreciative of the road department, the state, all emergency services, and all the neighbors who are helping one another and using their resources to help clear the roadways. In the coming days, we will be able to assess the damage and heal from this event.”
Jason Henderson, Russellville Utilities Director, reported city crews have cleared all streets with the exception of Crittenden Drive. “We are waiting on AT&T to come and clear their lines before we can open the street,” said Henderson.
Henderson also noted the city crews are running the brush routes and asked citizens to please be patient as they work to get to them all. “We will be working extended hours to get the brush picked up, however, it may not get picked up on the scheduled day but we will get to it,” said Henderson who could not give enough praise to all those who pitched in to help during and after the storm. “The police, fire, street, cemetery, sewer, and even our service center did a fantastic job. Since I’ve been with the city, I have not ever seen winds sustained for that period of time. It is truly a blessing it was not worse than what it was,” Henderson added.
