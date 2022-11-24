Schochoh Christmas Activities

The annual Red River Meeting House (RRMH) Candlelight Service is Sunday, Dec. 4th, at 4 p.m.
A monthly prayer meeting had been held at the RRMH for several years before the Schochoh Christmas parade was organized. This first seemed to be a conflict until the prayer service was moved to a later time, allowing those who wished to attend both events to leave one and go to the other.
Robert Operia from Cottage Grove, Tenn., will be the guest speaker, and his granddaughter Naomi will sing a solo. Steve Vann of Chapmansboro, Tenn., will be in charge of leading the music. He and his wife, Joyce, will play Christmas hymns on their dulcimers.
“These folks are no strangers to activities at RRMH as they are living history folks who have been integral for years at RRMH. These and more will be participating, all decked out in their primitive attire and riding in the Schochoh Christmas Parade earlier that afternoon,” said Darlynn Moore, who added, “It’s a good time to kick off the holiday season and celebrate the birth of Christ, the real reason for the season.”
Light refreshments of cookies, hot cocoa, and hot spice apple cider will be served. The candlelight service is the final event for the Schochoh community that day.
Christmas at Flint Ridge — The McCuddy Place begins at 1 p.m. that afternoon and lasts until 5 p.m. There will be Christmas carolers, storytelling, a hot chocolate bar, cookies, giveaways, numerous photo opportunities with a professional photographer, and much more. Let’s not forget Santa will be there! Visit http://www.flintridgethemccuddyhome.com to get your tickets.
The 32nd Schochoh Christmas Parade begins at 2 p.m. with a free BBQ dinner, entertainment, and silent auction to follow at the Community Center.
