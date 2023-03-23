SOFTBALLThe Lady Cougars are now 1-1 early in the season. They opened up play at Hart County and came away with a 15-0 shutout in the opening round of the Kentucky 2A playoffs. They will now face Allen County-Scottsville on Saturday at ACS starting at 10 a.m. In their second game of the season, they fell 12-1 to the Lady Spartans. The Lady Cougars will be back in action tonight at Russellville for the first 13th District game of the year.
BASEBALLThe Cougars started the season with two straight losses in the early going Greenwood (1-4) and South Warren (6-7). The Cougars bounced back with their first win of the season as they traveled to South Warren and defeated the Spartans (12-5). The Cougars will play at Allen-County tonight in a Class 2A Matchup. The winner of tonight’s game will play this Saturday at Warren Central vs Warren Central at 10 a.m. If the Cougars win against Warren Central they will face the winner of Warren East vs Franklin at 2 p.m. in the Sectional Championship Game.
The Cougars won their first ever Kentucky 2A baseball game Tuesday 8-3 over Allen County-Scottsville. They are scheduled to play in the Section 2 semi-finals at Warren Central on Saturday and if they win the Sectional Championship later that day. We will see how the weather plays out.
TENNISWe had a great start to the tennis season this week, with 2 home matches against Russellville and Warren Central. Both teams came away with solid wins: Russellville — Girls 5-0/ Boys 5-0; Warren Central — Girls 5-0/ Boys 4-1. They have worked hard to prepare for the season and it is showing with a few matches going to tiebreakers in the 3rd set and them coming out with the win. We look forward to a great season with strong players on both teams.
Another great match on Monday in the cold. Both teams won over Warren East: Girls 3-1 and Boys 5-0.
Girls:
Maddie McGinnnis v Jecinda Dwyer 6-8
Sarah Howard v Kayla Miller 8-0
Juliana Vargas v Melinda Wuertz 8-0
Hannah Britt & Bella Gaddis v Dwyer & Miller 8-3
Boys:
Taylor Corbin v Paul Budde 8-0
Trapper McCarley v Robert Crow 8-2
Kyle Bunce v Keegan Simon 8-3
Aidan Huges & Joshua Clark v Budde & Crow 8-3
Brock Repsher & Tanner Robinson v Simon & Mario Seria 8-6
As of now, we are 3-0, Coach McCarley and I are both super excited about the depth of this year’s teams and the progress they have made already.
Next up we have Metcalfe Co, (Coach Greta Winchester)
LCHS Tennis has been awarded the USTA grant for the 3rd year in a row. This will provide a free summer camp to local area students in grades 5th -12th, providing instruction on the game of tennis. More information on camp dates to come.
ARCHERYLCHS Archery finished 5th out of 149 teams at the NASP KY State Tournament. Individually Isaac Stanely shot a 293 to finish 4th out of 1505 High School boys. Kinsey Hayes shot a 290 to finish 11th out of 1548 High School girls. Both Isaac and Kinsey finished in the top 10 of high school seniors to receive $1000 scholarships.
MIDDLE SCHOOL CHEERThe girls competed Saturday at the Tennessee Classic Maximum Cheer Competition and on Sunday in the Smoky Mountain Showdown in the Junior High Extreme Division. The Lady Cougars brought home first place in both competitions.
This week’s SPORTS BLOCK is brought to you by Greg Howard, Logan County Schools Athletic Director.
