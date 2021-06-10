Publication: News-Democrat & Leader
Date: June 11, 2021
Contact: OJ Stapleton 270-535-5555 (this is my cell)
Volume: 111
Issue: 48 Price: $1.49
No. of sections: 1 No. pages: 8
SECTION A
PAGE 1
1: RUSNWS-06-11-21 RHS PRINCIPAL, 20 inches with mug
2: RUSNWS-06-11-21 LIBRARY PROGRAM, 2 inches with 3 pics (CENTERPIECE)
3: RUSNWS-06-11-21 COURT, 52 inches
4: RUSNWS-06-11-21 HUMANE SOCIETY, 30 inches
5: RUSNWS-06-11-21 BURDEN BEARERS, 15 inches
RUSNWS-06-11-21 List for Obituaries
PAGE 2 — OBITS
RUSNWS-06-11-21 McMillin, Ernest, 11.5 with pic
RUSNWS-06-11-21 Nuckols, Ruth, 9 inches
RUSNWS-06-11-21 Hughes, Natashia, 9.5 inches
RUSNWS-06-11-21 Locke, Trent, 2 inches
RUSNWS-06-11-21 Ramsey, Earl, 2 inches
PAGE 3 — LOCAL (these can start on 2)
RUSNWS-06-11-21 JUVENILE, 6 inches
RUSNWS-06-11-21 GPS, 13 inches with pic
RUSNWS-06-11-21 GSE, 7 inches with pic
RUSNWS-06-11-21 GREENVILLE MAN, 15 inches with mug
RUSNWS-06-11-21 ACCIDENT, 7 inches
RUSNWS-06-11-21 EVENTS, 59 inches
PAGE 4 — OPINION
RUSNWS-06-11-21 FINCK COLUMN, 34 inches with header
RUSNWS-06-11-21 BENJAMIN COLUMN, 25 inches
RUSNWS-06-11-21 WHITE COLUMN, 23 inches
RUSNWS-06-11-21 CARTOON
PAGE 5 — CHURCH
RUSNWS-06-11-21 COCKRILL, 17 inches
RUSNWS-06-11-21 BUTCHER
PAGE 7 — OUTDOORS
RUSNWS-06-11-21 WILDLIFE, 19 inches with pic
PAGE 8 — JUMPS/FILLER
FILLER
RUSNWS-06-11-21 CAMERON, 28 inches
RUSNWS-06-11-21 TRAFFIC, 30 inches
RUSNWS-06-11-21 BUSINESS, 26 inches
RUSNWS-06-11-21 AUBURN GRAD, 25 inches with pic
RUSNWS-06-11-21 CHANDLERS GRAD, 16 inches with pic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.