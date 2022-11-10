Lindsey Wilson College Lady Blue Raiders’ freshman and former Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ basketball player Alera Barbee received a homecoming welcome at E.A. Diddle Arena last Tuesday night.
But unfortunately due to an injury suffered the night before in a regular season game. Barbee was not able to play against the Western Kentucky University Lady Toppers in front of her family, friends, former Lady Cats, basketball coaches, and teammates.
“It feels disappointing that I couldn’t play tonight for my team and in front of my former coaches and teammates,” Alera Barbee said. “But it felt great to see them. I am glad that I can be a role model for them.”
Barbee has played in two home games. In her season opener against Union College, she played 17 minutes and scored 10 points, making three of her five shots from the floor and all four free throws. She also added four rebounds and an assist. Against the Brescia Bearcats, she played eight minutes and scored five points, making both of her shots and her only free throw before her injury.
“I’ve been working hard just trying to earn some minutes and just contribute to the team. I definitely have to improve on ball handling and making smart decisions,” Barbee said. “Against Brescia, I went the wrong way but I was shooting my jump shot and was undercut. The player was closing out, got too far under my feet and so I landed on her.”
According to head coach John Wethington, once Barbee returns from injury, she will play a key role in the success of the Lady Raiders’ basketball season and program overall.
“Alera (Barbee) is going to be a great, great player for Lindsey Wilson over the next four years,” Lady Blue Raiders’ head coach John Wethington said. “She played well in her first game and then played well until her injury in her second game. She is working her way into getting into the starting lineup and I would have started her tonight. I love coaching her. She gets so nervous so we joke with her about that. It’s the freshman jitters but she has worked so hard on her game. And we can’t wait to get her back in our rotations.”
Barbee will miss a few games but she is anxiously ready to return and just wants to play basketball and see her game develop and grow more.
