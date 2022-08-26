Sometimes we fail to realize just how valuable time is. Hours, days, and weeks pass by at an alarming rate. We need to use our time wisely and pursue projects that will be productive. There are three non-productive things that are sure to waste your precious time. Those things are seeking too many possessions, holding onto grudges, and fretting over the future.
Possessions are nice to have, but shouldn’t be you’re number one priority. Working extra hours to have a brand new car or the biggest house on the block bring sacrifices. One may have to sacrifice time with family. Time with loved ones is priceless. Cars and houses are material things only. Are all the luxuries really worth it?
Grudges are a waste of time. When you get upset at another person, it is best to get over it and move on. I am guilty of “chewing on a good grudge until it loses all its flavor.“ Then I get distracted and somehow move on. At the time I was holding a grudge, I was in a miserable mood and just couldn’t seem to get anything done. In other words, holding onto the grudge was a waste of time.
None of us know what the future holds, so why worry about something we have no control over?
It is good for young people to look to the future and the exciting things ahead: college, marriage, and children. I think worrying about the future comes with age and growing older. Making plans for a financially secure retirement is a good idea. Taking good care of your health will hopefully secure you a healthy future. All we can do is our best for a happy future but we can’t predict the future.
We need to have a good attitude and live one day at a time. We only have one life to live. Why waste our precious time here on earth?
