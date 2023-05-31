Henry Robert Hollingsworth, 83, of Elkton, passed away 5:41 p.m. Monday, May 29, 2023 at his residence.
Services will be Thursday, June 1, 2023, 1 p.m. at Petrie Methodist Church in Elkton, with Rev. Willard Knipp officiating. Burial will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery in Elkton. Visitation will be Thursday, June 1, 2023 from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1 p.m. at the church. Latham Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his daughter Sandra Ann Hollingsworth; his sisters, Nancy Kathleen Hollingsworth Blackford and Linda Hollingsworth Hollis; a granddaughter and many nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.