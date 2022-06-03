Bringing up baby doll

By the time Pretty Girl found us, and our home, I was already in “cat love“ with our gray, green-eyed tabby, Pretty Boy.
Somehow this wildcat we named Pretty Girl found a special place in our hearts and home. She took to homelife somewhat, but she liked everything on her own terms.
If Pretty Girl smelled Kentucky Fried Chicken, she would swat at your leg while hiding under a chair.
Before we know it, we were having kittens. We would let Pretty Girl go outside for potty breaks. Then, I would see her trying to waddle to the house. I would just end up packing her back inside.
One night, Pretty Girl became the proud mama of five kittens. She was a good “Mama Cat.“
To make sure our babies were well-nourished, I filled doll bottles with milk and fed the little ones. The kittens were adorable and one was just a little more so. We kept her and named her Baby Doll. She was a black and gold tortoise shell cat with white stripes down her nose. Her eyes were big and yellow. Fortunately, we found good homes for the other precious kittens. Then our Baby became a big part of our “cat-loving” family.
Baby Doll loves to be held, and to this day, I still sing “Jesus Loves the Little Kittens” to her.
My husband and I watch movies in the evening with Baby Doll in between us. She loves music and likes for me to dance around with her in my arms. I have to give her credit as she is less of a “wild child” than she was. Beware of the occasional surprise swat to let you know who is “boss.”
To cat lovers, I now understand why one falls in “cat love.“ I was never told how soft a cat‘s fur is or how loud their purr is. Now, I’ve experienced the soft fur and loud purr for myself, and there is no going back to a home or life without a Baby Doll or cat.
