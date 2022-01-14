Tornado exacerbates inflated area land prices

Home costs are at record highs, scarcely any housing inventory is on the market, and building material costs are greatly inflated. Now, there are new pressures in the housing market that will escalate pressures for real estate buyers even in this rural region of the commonwealth.
It’s a phenomenon created by a perfect storm, and exacerbated by a deadly one, say experts.
The Dec. 10 tornadoes that ripped through the area, killing 77 Kentuckians destroyed thousands of residences, rendering homeless families that typically would never be on such a spectrum. As those potential buyers and builders enter the marketplace, it will create further upward pressure on prices in an already highly stimulated climate.
“The market has been hot, hot, hot,” said Darrick Myers of Marion, who is a mortgage lender for Magnolia Bank and serves home buyers in a number of area counties.
What’s unique is the myriad of factors driving the current situation. Most experts see little, if any, relief in sight for 2022. According to Zillow, an American online real estate marketplace company, the record increase in housing prices might not eclipse 2021’s pace, but possibly double-digit growth in home values. That jump will pile on top of an 18-% record-setting increase in prices since September and continued record-low inventory.
Local real estate experts say that everything from mid-range to high-end homes and raw, undeveloped acreage to active farmland are in short supply and selling at inflated prices even right here in Crittenden County.
“We don’t usually trend with the lakes area or what’s happening in McCracken County or Louisville,” Myers said. “But here we are.”
The economy of real estate is like any other commodity, supply and demand determine prices within the housing market. Interest rates remain low, further strengthening the market with more potential buyers at a time when For Sale signs are dwindling.
Local real estate agent Daron Tabor is looking for listings like all of his competitors.
“If I can get my hands on it, it’s sold,” Tabor said. “I listed two this week and sold both of them immediately. It doesn’t matter what it is either, even your lower-dollar homes are going fast.”
Tabor says regional impacts of the tornado on the housing market will keep things the same.
“Even if national market conditions fall flat on its face, the tornado guarantees it will not for us,” Tabor explains. “There is just nowhere for these people to live.”
A limited number of housing contractors in the region will make rebuilding tough, too, he said.
“People will have to be on the lookout for an influx of builders from who knows where and that will be a touch and go situation. The reputable contractors around here were already 18 months to two years out.”
One local couple, who asked not be identified, but agreed to share their story, outlines a real problem for people looking to buy an existing home. They saw one on the market, and offered the asking price immediately. The home was offered by an out-of-town real estate agency. Minutes after making their offer, the agent responded with a surprise. The price was going up. So, they countered with a new offer, about eight% higher. Moments later they learned the home sold to one of several other bidders for more than 15% above the original asking price.
Myers said the holidays typically cool the housing market, but this year it has remained stronger than normal for the period of the year. He believes prices are beginning to plateau, but bidding wars and extremely short listing windows are commonplace.
“Agents are listing them in the mornings and having multiple offers, even above asking price by noon,” said Myers.
Land is hot, too, says Mark Williams, a local agent for Whitetail Properties.
“I had more multi-offer situations and bidding above asking price in 2021 than I have had in the previous 16 years combined that I have been in this business,” he explains. “My inventory is tighter than usual.”
Williams serves 26 Kentucky counties and part of southern Illinois. He says sales are up across the country. Whitetail Properties has realized an increase in sales revenue between 30 and 40% over the past year, he said. A great deal of that bump is from the higher prices buyers are willing to pay.
Williams says land in Crittenden and nearby counties is in high demand. It’s infrequent that undeveloped property is fetching under $2,000 an acre and tillable land is going for $3,000 an acre or more.
“Recreational ground is still in high demand,” he adds, and he pointed out that a land auction this fall in Graves County saw a farm sell for more than $10,000 an acre.
“It’s the hottest I have seen it. It’s a lot like 2005 and 2006,” Williams said, pointing to a spike in land prices several years ago.
Typically, over the past couple years, land values have varied from about $1,400 an acre to nearly $2,500, based on a sampling of sales in Crittenden County where tracts of around 50 acres to more than 500 acres have sold over the past 24 months.
Although the Federal Reserve has hinted at higher interest rates in the near future, so far they’re still holding very low. A 30-year fixed mortgage is currently just above three%. Last year began with the lowest interest rates on record, with average rates for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage at 2.65%. But they didn’t last long. By April 1, that had reached a 2021 peak of 3.18%. Rates have fluctuated since.
