DEC. 18Cookies with Santa
Franklin Elementary School will be having a Cookies With Santa event on Dec. 18 from 3-5 p.m. at the Franklin cafeteria. Tickets are $5 (ages 2-99). The doors close at 4:30 p.m. Advance tickets are available at the Simpson County Extension Office. For further questions, call 270-586-4484.
DEC. 21
White’s Chapel UMC Community Christmas Communion Service
White’s Chapel United Methodist Church with celebrate the Christmas Season with a Community Communion Service for anyone on Wednesday, Dec. 21st from 5-8 p.m. The church is located on Highway 622 at Drake, Kentucky in Warren County, Ky. Pastor Dr. Marc Clark will be offering the elements of Communion in a “Come and Go As You Are” service at the church that evening. The sanctuary will be open for prayer, quiet meditation, or receiving communion to anyone who wants to stop by. The Christmas Communion Service will wrap up a year-long celebration of the church’s 120th Anniversary as the only United Methodist Church in the Drake, Boyce and Plano Communities of Warren County. The church still remains at the same location since 1902 serving the “love and interest” of the community that the original deed called for. In addition, White’s Chapel UMC will hold its normal worship service on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day at 9:30 a.m. The one-hour service allows those who want to attend an opportunity to do so and continue with other holiday and family events. Additional information about the event and the church can be found at facebook.com/WhitesChapelUnitedMethodist
JAN. 31
SHRM Certification
WKU Career & Workforce Development will once again offer a twelve-session SHRM Certification Test Prep Program in 2023 taught by live instructors at Knicely Conference Center that will also be available via Zoom. The program will begin on Jan. 31 and continue through April 25.
