Taster’s Luncheon Begins Order Sales
The United Methodist Women will begin taking orders for frozen casseroles for the annual Taste of Taster’s event. You can place your orders starting Thursday, Sept. 1 through Friday, Sept. 23 by calling Darla Sparks at 270-726-9258 or 270-991-0785 or Paula Timberlake at 270-725-5359. The cost of the casseroles will be $18 for an 8x8 pan and $28 for a 9x13 pan. The casseroles, with cooking instructions, will be available for pickup on Tuesday, Oct. 4 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The following five casseroles will be available in both sizes: chicken and rice, taco, baked spaghetti, hash brown, and sausage breakfast. All casseroles must be paid for at the time of placing the orders.
SEPT. 17
Dock Trot 2022
Saturday, Sept. 17 from 2:30-7:30 p.m. come on down to Lake Malone for the annual Dock Trot. The musical line-up has been kicked up a notch and will feature great local and regional groups plus a finale like never before with Lexington-based Jimmy Buffet/Island band Conch Republic on the beach. Make plans to attend and hop aboard your watercraft and embark on a musical journey listening to bands across the lake. No boat? No problem! There will be bands at the Shady Cliff Resort & Marina as well as the Lake Malone State Park beach. So, bring a chair and have a listen. Fireworks cap off the night.
Logan County Bluegrass Festival
The 31st annual Logan County Bluegrass Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 at Auburn park. Free admission rain or shine. Live bluegrass music all day so bring your lawn chairs. Campers are welcome. There are RV hookups. For more information, call 270-725-0812 or 270-725-0715.
Tractor Show
A tractor show will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Haley Auctions & Realty, 51 Sold Lane, Russellville. The event is sponsored by the Butler County Antique Engine & Tractor Club and haleyauctionsandrealty.com You are invited to bring your own tractors and lawn mowers. For more information, call 270-726-2900 or 270-562-1184
Summer Nights Cruise-In
Summer Nights Cruise-In at Russellville Park Square will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 from 5-8 p.m. All vehicles are welcome. There will be food, music, and a 50/50 drawing. All proceeds go to Juvenile Diabetes, Hospice of Southern KY, and the Alzheimers Cooperation.
SEPT. 24
Open Hearts, Open Hands Monthly food distribution
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will be having its monthly food distribution on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9-11 a.m. at the Open Hearts, Open Hands facility at 717 S. Main Street in Lewisburg on Hwy 431. Signs will be posted to help. No photo IDs or address requirements.
Cole Reunion
The Cole family reunion will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Auburn Presbyterian Church fellowship hall at 12 p.m. There will be a potluck lunch.
Bucksville Benefit
There will be a benefit for the Bucksville Cemetery Saturday, Sept. 24 at Pleasant Hill Church fellowship hall at 5:30 p.m. There will be all-you-can-eat chili or soup, hot dogs, dessert, and a drink for $8. There will be a cakewalk (weather permitting), and an auction of donated items. All proceeds will go to the upkeep of the cemetery grounds. For further information, contact Boyce Lynn Lowery at 270-542-6593.
OCT. 28
Tire Recycling Day
A Tire Recycling Day has been scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 from 8-10 a.m. at the county’s road department, 1088 Peyton St, Russellville. You can bring up to 12 passenger tires and two semis tires per vehicle for free. No tractor tires will be accepted. You must provide a valid Logan County license to participate.
E-Scrap Event
NOV. 5
The next E-Scrap event will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the recycling center, 1230 Morgantown Rd, Russellville. The Russellville senior class was approved to supply the labor for that event for $500. This is a free event for Logan Countians to dispose of their office equipment. There is a fee of $10 for each television set.
