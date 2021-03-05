Life Choice Pregnancy Care Center in Russellville is now collecting orders for its 2021 Easter Yard Signs.
The price will be $14 per sign, and all proceeds above the cost of the product will be donated to the center to help support women in unplanned pregnancies and moms/little ones in need.
“With church services canceled last year, we had an extraordinary response to our Easter signs,” said Shelby Haley with Life Choice Pregnancy Care Center. “We were able to sell over 500 signs, and it was amazing to watch them pop up in so many yards, businesses, and neighborhoods across our county and surrounding area. Even though churches are now able to meet again, we are hoping to see a similar response this year because they are a great way to reach hundreds of people who drive by but may not enter the doors of a church on Easter Sunday.”
This year’s design focuses on Christ’s love for us when He went to the Cross.
“We can all use an extra reminder every day of Christ’s love for us. Will you help us spread love and hope again this Easter season?” asked Haley.
You can order a yard sign by emailing shelby@lifechoiceky.org with the number of signs you are wanting to order, your name, and phone number. Or call Life Choice at 270-717-5433.
You can pay by cash or check at pick-up. Those at Life Choice Pregnancy Care Center will keep you updated on pick-up details but are planning to have them all ready within the next couple of weeks so you have plenty of time to display them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.