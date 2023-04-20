Bloom where you’re planted.”
Portland, Tenn. native Renee Shaw took these words to heart as a young broadcast producer and public policy reporter at Kentucky Educational Television (KET). They were spoken to her by a producer she worked with as she contemplated her future. She had aspired to bigger markets, Atlanta, perhaps. He responded with the powerful message: “You’re doing well here. Why don’t you just bloom where you’re planted?”
Shaw did stay, and over her 26 years at KET, she rose through the ranks. Today Renee Shaw is the Director of Public Affairs and the producer and anchor of Kentucky Edition, KET’s nightly news show, as well as Kentucky Tonight, the station’s weekly one-hour interview program.
Shaw’s fascination with journalism began early. Her favorite childhood game was to line up her dolls and animals, put a pretend microphone in their faces, and interview them. By the time she arrived in middle school, she had a deep interest in public policy and had shed any notion of stage fright. “I loved to speak in church,” she said, “and gave speeches in school and was in the drama club.”
Shaw graduated from Portland High School in 1990 and headed off to Western Kentucky University where she majored in broadcast journalism and political science. “By then I was something of a news junkie,” she said. “I wanted to be involved in journalism.”
In college, she encountered a series of engaging professors in her chosen fields, particularly Saundra Ardrey, an African American political science professor. “She was an early role model for me.”
At Western, she volunteered to work at the public radio station. “At first, I worked part-time for free, as a writer,” said Shaw, “but the next year they hired me, and I went full-time. They also put me on air.” She went on to become the news director at the station.
After graduating in 1994, Shaw immediately enrolled in Western’s master’s degree program in organizational communications, which allowed her to continue with her public radio work. “Western was very good to me,” Shaw recalled. “They gave me time to work, so I continued at the radio station. I also worked for the public television station, and even answered phones for Fruit of the Loom.”
Shaw noted that her parents worked hard to provide for her education. “They made sure I had everything I needed — like a car and an apartment — but I knew it wasn’t easy for them, and I wanted to contribute.”
In 1996, while deeply engrossed in writing her thesis, one of her colleagues told her that Kentucky Educational Television (KET) was looking for someone to do “political coverage.”
“I wasn’t thinking beyond my thesis, but I decided to give it a shot. I applied and got an interview,” said Shaw. “It was a strange one — it lasted four hours.” Shaw met almost everyone at the station that day, the producer, the deputy director, and the program director. When it was all over, Shaw was conflicted about how she did, but remembered one comment that made her feel better. “The deputy director tossed off this sentence — she said I ‘presented well,’ ” she said. “That kept me from worrying too much, and I got the position of public policy reporter.”
The deputy director turned out to be Donna Moore Campbell, KET’s director of programming. She was instrumental in shaping the style and direction of the station and was well-known by viewers for her on-air appearances. She became Shaw’s mentor at KET.
“I was hired in November of 1996, and in 1997 Governor Paul Patton called a special session of the legislature to meet about higher education. It was my job to cover it. The session was held to decide the fate of community and technical colleges. The governor wanted to make them independent from the University of Kentucky and allow them to develop programs that might be more effective in preparing students for careers. It was very controversial. For me, it was a baptism by fire.”
The state capitol was intimidating for a newcomer, but Shaw had some unexpected help. “There were some wonderful women who worked at the capitol. One of them was Georgia Davis Powers. She was the first person of color to be elected to the state senate, and she and several other African American women who worked in the political space reached out and helped me find my way.”
Shaw noted that KET has an abundance of female executives. “I felt comfortable growing there,” she said. Her star rose quickly with a quick leap into producing. By 2005, KET had launched “Connections with Renee Shaw,” the first statewide minority affairs program. In 2007 she graduated from Leadership Kentucky and became the overseer of the station’s legislative and election coverage. Over the years, Shaw hosted the gubernatorial debates, produced legislative updates, and hosted KET forums. In 2017, she was inducted into the Kentucky Civil Rights Hall of Fame.
In the world of journalism, Shaw is well-known for taking “deep dives.” This was recognized in 2018 when KET earned a national award from Mental Health America for its multi-dimensional content on the opioid epidemic—shepherded by Shaw. Her in-depth interviews set the tone for Kentucky Tonight, KET’s weekly one-hour interview show.
The promotions haven’t stopped. In 2020, Shaw was named KET’s Director of Public Affairs, and in 2022, when KET decided to bring out its own half-hour nightly news show, they offered Shaw the anchor position. “I was on the development team, and we were having trouble finding an anchor,” laughed Shaw. “Finally, in one meeting, our CEO, Shae Hopkins, looked at me and said, ‘Why don’t you just do it, Renee?’ ”
Shaw’s dedication is legendary. Her days begin at 4:30 a.m., with responsibilities that resemble a wartime general. “I’ve been on the ground in Louisville every day this week, covering the Louisville mass shooting at the Old National Bank,” she explained, “but even when I’m not there, I’m responsible to make sure crews are covering it. I’m managing four shows a day.”
KET is the only statewide media network in Kentucky and reaches eight states and across ten media markets, with an audience of 4 million people. “Working at KET gives me the chance to do public service journalism, which is what I believe in,” Shaw stated. “It’s my job to inform — in an age of disinformation — by reporting the truth. But I also engage diverse points of view. My ‘Hippocratic Oath of Journalism’ is to connect common experiences — to bridge our divides.”
She marvels at how often Kentucky has been featured in the national news over the last two years. “We had two natural disasters within five months of each other. The 2021 tornados in Western Kentucky, and the 2022 floods in Eastern Kentucky, which impacted nineteen counties. The stories were tragic, but I like to focus on the incredible resilience people have and put a spotlight on the groups who came out to help. Those stories are legendary.”
Shaw is busy planning for next week’s Kentucky Tonight show, which will bring together a panel of experts to talk about Kentucky public schools. “There are so many issues,” she said. “And of course, Covid is still a subtext for everything that’s happening — in our schools and out of it.”
In February of 2023, Shaw graced the front cover of Kentucky Living magazine, with a centerfold story on her years of service at KET. As Shaw looks back, she is glad she took her producer’s advice and stayed where she was planted.
She is just now coming into full bloom.
