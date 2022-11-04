Russellville’s Panther Band made history this past weekend as they traveled to the Kentucky Music Educators Association (KMEA) State Finals at Eastern Kentucky University. Russellville Principal Rex Booth perhaps said it best about the accomplishments of the school’s band.
“On Saturday, 60 bands from across the state of Kentucky, including the Marching Panther Band, began their morning with one goal in mind. To earn an opportunity to advance to the KMEA State Finals later that evening,” said Booth. “In order to achieve that goal, bands who advanced to the State Semifinals on Saturday morning had to finish in 6th place or higher against 11 other bands from their class.
“For Class AA, the Semifinals were held at Bryan Station High School. The Marching Panther Band took the field second to perform at 9:15 a.m. After a long wait, in which 10 other bands performed after them, awards were presented. It was a very tense moment for all involved as placements were announced in ascending order. After hearing the names of multiple bands called, jubilation rang out and tears of happiness were shed as the Panther Band was announced as not only one of four bands in the competition to receive a Distinguished Rating but also one of the six bands selected to advance to the State Finals Competition at Roy Kidd Stadium at Eastern Kentucky University on Saturday Evening. The honor of being selected to compete in the KMEA Finals was the first time in school history that the Marching Panther Band had ever been selected, which had been the goal the band had been chasing all year long!
“In the words of Band Director Trevor Cardwell after the awards and celebration had concluded, ‘the job was not finished.’
“The band immediately departed Bryan Station High School in route to Eastern Kentucky University. Once they arrived, the band took an opportunity to get some much-needed rest before preparing to take the field for their State Finals performance. Unlike the morning when the Panthers performed at the beginning of the competition, the Panther Band drew the final performance slot of the Class AA competition and took the field at 6:15 p.m. There were absolutely no signs of nerves as the Panther Band gave a masterful performance on the biggest stage, leaving all they had on the field of competition.
“After waiting for Classes 3-5A to complete the competition, the Panther Band would get dressed in their full uniform one more time to participate in the Final Retreat, an event in which all 30 state finals qualifiers take the field to await the announcement of awards. When awards were announced, the Panther Band was recognized with another Distinguished Rating and was awarded 5th Place in Class AA, marking the highest finish for any Marching Panther Band in the history of the school.
“The KMEA Finals bring a record-setting season to an end, and for nine seniors, it marked the last marching competition they will ever take the field for as a high school student. Field commanders Jordin Morris and Candace Baker along with Cherokee Anderson-Hendrix, Graciann Beard, Zander Bilbrey, Lily Buffa, Rachel Logan, John Matthew Parrish, Isadora Perez, and Anna Ragland left their impact on the Marching Panther Band Program and have raised the bar for the bands that will come after them. For the 50-plus band members that will return and for the new members that will join to compete next season, they will do so with state finals experience, and an expectation to continue returning to Finals for many years to come.”
Band Director Trevor Cardwell said the moment the announcer said “Russellville High School Marching Panther Band” as one of the six finalists in for KMEA 2A State Finals, he was absolutely overcome with joy. “The students, staff, parents, and community all worked together to make the vision a reality. This is a historic moment for the Panther Band, as this is the first time Russellville has ever been selected as a KMEA Finalist Band. The band performing on the field at EKU will be one of the greatest moments of the students’ lives and my life. I look forward to teaching this exceptional group of students every day, and their hard work paid off in the best way imaginable,” said Cardwell.
Sara Pitts, a band mom to Karson Pitts and Band Booster President said, “It’s hard to express in words how proud we are of these kids. Our weekend started with a huge turnout for our Community Performance on Friday, and it just got better from there. The RHS Band Boosters would like to thank Mr. Cardwell, Mr. Elliot, and all the Panther Band staff for believing in our kids and pushing them to be the best they can be. We had an amazing response to our Corporate Sponsorship program this year and that really helped get our season off the ground financially. Competitive Marching Band can be very expensive, but between business sponsorships, our amazing parents’ endless fundraising, community patronage, and support from the administration at Russellville Independent Schools, we were able to provide Mr. Cardwell and the band with the backing it needed so that they could focus on perfecting their skill and showcasing their talent, and that’s why we do what we do. We are so grateful for all the support the Panther Band has received from this community. This is as much their success as it is ours! It’s a great day to be a Russellville Panther!”
Shantel Morris, band mom to Jordin Morris said, “I have been a Panther Band Mom since 2010, watching all three of my daughters march and be Field Commander. I have watched records be broken by this band three times. People don’t know how hard these kids work from July until the end of December. It has really set the year off right. I thought we would be stuck at the Semi-Finals level forever. We have waited for this day to come, and it finally did. I am super proud of all of these band kids and their hard work.”
Tera Ragland, band mom, teacher, and former band director said, “It has been a pleasure to watch the Russellville Marching Panther Band work together and grow this year as musicians and as human beings. It has been pure joy to see Mr. Cardwell get so excited to see the students perform and do well. Here in Russellville, we have been blessed over the years with excellent band directors. To watch Mr. Cardwell pour his heart and soul into these students, to watch him cry for them, to laugh with them, celebrate with them… he truly is there for every student in any way that can possibly be.”
Treyvonn Stevenson, a junior at RHS and band member said, “After years of hard work and dedication, our blood, sweat, and tears have finally paid off. Finals for the first time in Russellville history is truly a reward. I see this as a start of a remarkable legacy that will last forever.
The band boosters could not say enough about the leadership of director Cardwell and assistant Elliott who have guided these teenagers through the process of creating music. “They started with a vision,” said Pitts. “Mr. Cardwell picked ‘Juno’ (the band’s themed performance) out a few years ago but wanted to wait until the right time. Timing is everything. Sure, there have been bumps along the way, but no one gave up. The directors didn’t give up. The students didn’t give up. The parents didn’t give up. The faculty and staff didn’t give up. The community didn’t give up. No one gave up on “Juno.” There was a vision and a dream. It was brought to fruition this weekend. The band made history and set school records. Thank you, Mr. Cardwell and Mr. Elliott for not giving up on our kids, on your students.”
