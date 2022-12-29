The Kentucky State Corrections Commission (SCC) announced on Dec. 15th that applications for the 2023 Community Corrections Grant will be available on Jan. 1, 2023. Funding will be awarded to projects and programs throughout the commonwealth that are providing second-chance opportunities to the justice-involved population.
“Providing quality second chances has been a long-time priority of mine,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The Kentucky State Corrections Commission grant allows all Kentuckians to have the second chances they deserve; thereby creating a better, safe Kentucky for future generations.”
Eligible applicants include local government agencies, private nonprofits and/or charitable organizations providing sentencing alternatives for the judicial system with treatment, rehabilitation, and restitution opportunities. Additionally, SCC may award grants for community corrections programs that offer additional resources and opportunities focused on increasing the potential for successful completion of sentences. Local Community Corrections Boards stimulates local involvement in community corrections programs to ensure they are specifically designed to meet the needs of the sentencing court and the community. Grant funding will support projects in operation from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.
“For the justice system to create safer communities and enhance the quality of service for all Kentuckians there must be a collaboration between law enforcement, the court system, corrections, local and state government,” said Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey, who by statute chairs the SCC. “And this grant funding provides a resource for that collaboration to expand and strengthen.”
The SCC was created to administer grant money, along with developing and implementing a statewide strategic plan for state and community corrections programs. Community corrections programs can reduce expenditures of state funds by allowing individuals to remain in their local communities while they participate in home incarceration, work release, treatment, and employment training. In 2022, SCC awarded $643,500 in grant funding to eight programs in Kentucky.
All applications must be submitted online via Intelligrants 10 (IGX), the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s electronic Grants Management System. New applicants will be required to establish an account and become familiar with the system well in advance of the due date of February 28, 2023. Applicants should also note that validating a new user account requires 48 to 72 hours.
Assistance with the application process may be obtained by contacting Grants Management staff at JUSGMB@ky.gov.
For information about the SCC, click here or contact Cyndi Heddleston at Cyndi.Heddleston@ky.gov.
Beshear-Coleman Administration Commitment to Reducing Recidivism
In November, the Governor announced two new programs aimed at boosting workforce participation by helping the justice-involved population who have paid their debt to society and are leaving prison to find meaningful employment. The administration is partnering with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce to launch the Prison-to-Work Pipeline at all 13 state prisons and 19 local jails that house state inmates. Businesses located throughout Kentucky’s 120 counties will virtually interview inmates with the goal of the inmate being offered a start date before returning to society.
At the time of the announcement, Gov. Beshear said, “To support our booming economy, fuel our workforce and reduce the chances of someone returning to prison, those transitioning out of prison need a good-paying job.”
The administration also launched a statewide project that provides transportation to former inmates so they can get to addiction treatment, job interviews, education, and employment. The program currently helps nearly 50,000 Kentuckians. Barriers to reentry have also been removed by tasking DOC to issue employability certificates to those who successfully complete programs while incarcerated.
For those suffering from addiction, in September 2021, Gov. Beshear announced the commonwealth had launched a new initiative to help employers address addiction, boost hiring and retention, and support employees in the workplace.
On his third day in office, Gov. Beshear restored voting rights to Kentuckians who had completed their sentences for nonviolent, nonsexual offenses. Now more than 187,000 Kentuckians’ rights have been restored.
