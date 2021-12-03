A pep rally was held at Russellville High School Thursday morning to help cheer on the Russellville Panther Football program as they prepare to travel to UK Healthcare Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine State Football Finals, at Kroger Field in Lexington. The Russellville Panthers face the Pikeville Panthers Friday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. Former long-time Russellville football Coach, Ken Barret spoke at the rally where players were motivated by a cheering crowd. Earlier, the Panthers walked through the hallways of Stevenson Elementary to signs being waved wishing them good luck.
GOOD LUCK PANTHERS
- By Chris Cooper ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com
