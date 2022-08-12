A third person has been indicted in connection with the murder of Bob Wetton that happened at his home on Ellis Road, Russellville seven years ago this month. Kristen Leann Day, 41, of Russellville, was indicted on July 29 by a Logan County Grand Jury on one count of Engaging In Organized Crime, Criminal Syndicate, and one count of Complicity to Murder.
Wetton was found unresponsive in a barn at his home on Aug. 26, 2015. It was determined that he died from a gunshot wound to the head and ruled a homicide.
Before Wetton’s death, he and his wife Pam had been arrested in Arizona in July 2015 for transporting approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine from Arizona to Kentucky. As a result of their arrests, and a lengthy investigation in Arizona, other individuals were arrested and charged with crimes related to drug trafficking, including Earl Johnson of Lewisburg, who went to trial in November 2020 in Arizona for those charges and was convicted. In August 2021, Johnson, then a 62-year-old man, was extradited from Arizona to Logan County to face numerous charges, including the murder of Bob Wetton. Johnson is lodged in the Logan County Detention Center. His trial is scheduled for January 2023.
In May 2021, a Logan County jury convicted Carolyn Kinder, 37, and sentenced her to 12 years in prison for Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the Wetton case. Kinder was Johnson’s paramour at the time Wetton was killed. During Kinder’s trial, testimony was presented as to statements made by Kinder while in jail just days after Wetton had been killed. Kinder’s statements indicated that she and another individual had been paid by “the big boys from Arizona to kill the snitch.” Kinder’s statements and cellphone tower data showed the coordinates of her phone to be less than four minutes from the Wetton residence approximately two hours prior to Wetton being found dead.
According to Kinder’s statements to law enforcement, she went to work that evening in Bowling Green and traveled there from the home of Earl Johnson in the Lewisburg area. The records presented at trial indicated that Kinder traveled from Lewisburg to a location less than four minutes from the Wetton residence. Then Kinder traveled from Highway 100 on some sideroads to Auburn and eventually returned to 68/80 to continue on her way to work in Bowling Green. Kinder failed to mention to law enforcement her detour near the Wetton residence and at trial offered no explanation for her presence near the Wetton residence on the day of the murder.
According to the Commonwealth, on or between April 30, 2015, through July 8, 2015, in Logan County, Ky., Day committed the offense of Engaging In Organized Crime, Criminal Syndicate when she collaborated with Bob Witten, Pam Witten, Shawn McDevitt, and Joshua Gerst to promote or engage in trafficking in control substance, first offense, on a continuing basis.
According to the Commonwealth, on or about Aug. 26, 2015, in Logan County, Ky., Day committed the offense of Complicity to Murder, when with the intention of promoting or facilitating the crime of murder, she solicited, commanded, or engaged in a conspiracy with one or more persons, including, but not limited to Carolyn Kinder, that at least one of them would murder Bob Wetton; or aided, concealed, or attempted to aid one or more persons in the planning or commission of murder of Bob Wenton; or having a legal duty to prevent the commission of murder of Bob Wetten, she failed to make a proper effort to do so and/or when she solicited or engaged in a conspiracy with another person, including, but not limited to Earl Johnson and Carolyn Kinder, to engage in the conduct causing the death of Bob Wetton; added, counseled or attempted to aid another person, including, but not limited to Carolyn Kinder, in planning, or engaging in the conduct causing the death of Bob Wetton.
Day is lodged in the Logan County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 18, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. in Logan County Circuit Court.
