Grief Support Group
A Hospice of Southern Kentucky grief support group meets in Franklin at the Goodnight Memorial Library on the second and fourth Tuesday morning of each month from 11 until 12 o’clock. The support group provides opportunities to meet other grieving people and share experiences and coping strategies. This is a free ongoing support group for adults. Call 270-746-9300 for more information.
Fire Hazard Season
Kentucky’s Spring Forest Fire Hazard season is in effect. Now through April 30 outdoor burning is limited to between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. if within 150 feet of a wooded or cropped area. Outdoor burning within the Franklin City limits still requires a burn permit. To obtain a free burn permit or for more information contact Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue at 270-586-7174 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Drop Off for Storm Debris
Approximately 200-truck loads of debris from the March 3 windstorm had been taken to the county’s storm debris drop-off site on Ditmore Ford Road during the first four Saturdays the site was open. The drop-off site will not be open on April 15 and 22 but will be open on April 29. Brush and limbs damaged by the storm can be taken to the site for disposal between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. It is closed from Noon until 1 p.m. for lunch.
APRIL 28
American Legion Post 62 and Auxiliary Hosting Karaoke
Simpson American Legion Post 62 and Auxiliary is hosting karaoke with Nathan and Julie Garris and a steak dinner on Friday, April 28 at the post home on Legion Drive. Cost of the dinner is $15. The menu includes ribeye steak, baked potato, salad and bread. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. There is no charge to attend the karaoke that begins at 7 p.m. The public is invited. For more information call Liz Burris at 270-586-4221 or call her at D&M Florist at 270-586-4142.
APRIL 28 & 29
Scott Waste Services Amnesty Days
Scott Waste Services Amnesty Days in Simpson County are set for Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29. On those dates, Simpson County residents can take acceptable materials to the Convenience Center on Kenneth Utley Drive from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. for free disposal. Proof of residency is required. Each household can dispose of no more than three pick-up truckloads. Items that will not be accepted include motor oils, paints, refrigerants, tires, asbestos, chemicals, batteries, and contractor’s scarp or demolition building materials.
APRIL 29
Lip Sync Competition
The REACH Organization will be having our annual Lip Sync Competition on April 29th at the Goodnight Library at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Champion jump roper Nick Woodard will be our special guest to perform while judges tabulate votes. Please come out and support the Lincoln Park Project. Tickets are $10 AND available at the Gallery on the Square and from any Member of REACH. For more information or for questions please call 270-223-8783 or visit the REACH Facebook page. Proceeds benefit REACH’s Lincoln Park project. REACH stands for “Racial Equality through Action and Community Help.”
Hot Rods & Hounds Cruise In
A Hot Rods & Hounds Cruise In to benefit the Simpson County Animal Shelter and Fix Foundation will be held April 29 at F-S Community Park from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Use the Kenneth Utley Drive park entrance to access the event. There is no entry fee. Donations will be accepted. The event will include food and other vendors along with door prizes. Visits to the animal shelter will be available. Animal shelter staff will pick one participant for their “Top Dog” award. For more information call or text 270-598-1428.
MAY 5
Lunchtime on the Lawn
Franklin-Simpson Renaissance presents Lunchtime on the Lawn Friday, May 5 on the courthouse lawn with live music from 11 a.m. to 1 pm.
MAY 31
Franklin Movie
You are invited to a private screening of “Always A Winner,” a Dave Christiano film that was filmed at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek last summer. The premiere will be Monday, May 31 at 7:10 p.m. at Regal Bowling Green Stadium 12. All tickets will be sold in advance and must be purchased at https://christianfilms.com/products/always-a-winner-may-1st
