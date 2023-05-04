Logan Aluminum Inc. leaders will be attending the 36th Annual DEKRA Safety in Action Conference in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday, April 26th. The conference provides a forum for supervisors, managers, and leadership from all over the world to openly network with peers and to learn best safety practices.
Logan Aluminum Safety Specialist, Ronnie Rosser, was nominated by DEKRA to represent Logan as a member of 2023 DEKRA Steering Committee. Rosser, along with eleven other committee members, representing companies such as Panasonic and Toyota, have met virtually every week for the past six months to discuss logistics, sessions, and workshops for the conference.
This will be the second conference for Rosser, who was nominated last year by DEKRA to speak at a round table discussion on Making Safe Decisions and Human Performance. In his twenty-four-year career at Logan Aluminum, Rosser shines in his role as safety specialist.
“My favorite thing is to develop people and see them succeed,” Ronnie Rosser said. “When I see the lightbulb go off with people—whether it’s with safety, quality, or team dynamics—that’s my version of success.”
Rosser also leads the Logan Aluminum POWER Steering Committee, where he works with representatives from each unit to review plan exposures and to strategize the best plan of action to mitigate risks.
At the conference, Rosser will be receiving a Safety in Action ICON Award, which recognizes leaders who represent the best in human innovation—those who give of their time and talent to protect others from harm.
Founded in 1983, Logan Aluminum Incorporated is the largest can sheet facility in North America producing approximately 45% of the beverage can sheet stock for the U.S. market. The company is a joint venture owned by Novelis Inc. (wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Group) and Tri-Arrows Aluminum, Inc. (subsidiary of UACJ Corporation). Located in Russellville, Ky., on a 1,000-acre campus, Logan Aluminum is a fully integrated manufacturer with operational areas in recycling, casting, rolling and finishing to produce high-quality aluminum sheet products for the beverage can and automotive industries. For more information, visit logan-aluminum.com.
