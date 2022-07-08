Friday, July 8
Blood Drive
Church Women United will be hosting a blood drive Friday, July 8 from 12-6 p.m. at the New Friendship Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Please call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter auburn19 to schedule an appointment or just drop by the church.
Summer & 7th Block Party
The public is invited to come out and enjoy the Summer & 7th Summer Block Party on Friday, July 8 at Rhea Stadium from 6:30-8:30 p.m. There will be food, snow cones, bouncy houses, music, and worship.
Saturday, July 9
Summer Nights Cruise-In
Summer Nights Cruise-In at the Russellville Park Square will be held Saturday, July 9 from 5-8 p.m. All vehicles are welcome. There will be food, music, and a 50/50 drawing. All proceeds go to Juvenile Diabetes, Hospice of Southern KY, and the Alzheimer’s Cooperation.
Auburn Concert Series
Come join in the party on Auburn square at 7 p.m. and enjoy the music of Tyrone Dunn & Kin-Foke. This is a free event.
LC FRYSC Science Camp
Please join us for a fun-filled three-day camp in July that will include robotics, cooking, and rockets. The camp will be held on Monday, July 25; Tuesday, July 26; and Wednesday, July 27, at the Logan County Extension Office from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. This camp will be for upcoming 4th thru 6th graders (last year’s 3-5th). What a great way to end your summer before school starts back. Please visit the Stevenson Elementary Family Resource Center Facebook page to register. This is for both Logan County and Russellville School students.
2nd Annual Sunflower Fest
Join us July 9th from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the 2nd Annual Sunflower Fest at Steenbergen Farm and shop from 30+ plus unique and talented vendors. After shopping kick back and enjoy live music and delicious food. Don’t forget to stroll through the sunflowers and flower garden. The event costs $10 admission (3 and under are free). Featured are lawn games, a nature playground, flower gardens, and sunflower field in bloom, multiple photo opportunities, 30 plus unique vendors, a flower wagon that will be stocked with beautiful fresh blooms while supplies last, and bees and bugs. This event will be held rain or shine. Please, no pets.
Wednesday, July 13
LEAD/IDA Meetings
The Logan Economic Alliance for Development (LEAD) will hold its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 7 a.m. in the Logan County Chamber of Commerce Meeting Room in the Harrison-Hite Building, 116 South Main Street, Russellville. The Logan Industrial Development Authority, (IDA) will hold its regular monthly meeting following the LEAD meeting. LEAD and IDA meetings are open to the public. All who live and/or do business in Logan County are welcome to attend. For more information, please call the LEAD office at 270-726-9575.
Saturday, July 16
WWII B-25 Barnstormers
The WW B-25 Barnstormers tour across Kentucky will be stopping at the Russellville Airport Saturday, July 16 at 10:30 a.m. They are looking for WWII veterans in the area who want to fly on this day for free. If you are interested, call Jeff Thoke at 502-645-5421 for more information.
Saturday, July 30
Honey Fest
Black Lick Creek will host its Honey Fest on Saturday, July 30 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1039 Quarry Road, Auburn.
